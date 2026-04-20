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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhars film locks Rs 150 crore deal with THIS streaming platform, heres when and where to watch

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s film locks Rs 150 crore deal with THIS streaming platform, here’s when and where to watch

After dominating the box office, Dhurandhar 2 is preparing for its next phase with a major OTT rollout. The film’s digital arrival is expected to draw significant viewership across platforms.

Massive box office run has pushed Dhurandhar: The Revenge into the record books with numbers rarely seen in Hindi cinema. The film led by Ranveer Singh under the direction of Aditya Dhar continues to hold strong even weeks after its release. Audience response remained consistent across metros and smaller centres, which helped collections surge beyond expectations. Industry insiders now see this project as one of the biggest theatrical success stories in recent years. With momentum still active, makers carefully planned their next move for digital debut instead of rushing into the streaming window.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release on OTT and which platform will stream it?

Streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 have been secured by JioHotstar in a deal valued close to Rs 150 crore. This marks one of the highest digital acquisitions for any Hindi film so far. Reports suggest online premiere may happen between late May and early June 2026, though official date is still awaited. Film first released in cinemas on March 19, 2026 and continues drawing footfall, which explains the delay in OTT arrival. Makers appear focused on extending theatrical earnings before shifting to the digital space.

Interestingly first part had arrived on Netflix but sequel follows different strategy with new partner. This change reflects evolving market trends where platforms compete aggressively for blockbuster titles. Despite slight slowdown during fifth weekend due to new releases including Bhooth Bangla film has already crossed massive global total beyond Rs 1700 crore. It also moved past lifetime numbers of Pushpa 2: The Rule adding another milestone to its journey.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Story follows Hamza Ali Mazari who operates under identity Jaskirat Singh Rangi working as covert Indian agent inside hostile networks. Character moves deeper into risky missions after taking down key targets which raises stakes at every step. Narrative mixes intense action moments with emotional layers while weaving in subtle political themes that add depth without slowing pace. Plot travels across regions yet remains gripping through sharp writing unexpected twists strong character arcs that keep viewers invested till final moments.

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Cast lineup adds major strength to film with Ranveer Singh leading from front supported by Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi along with Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal, Bimal Oberoi and Udaybir Sandhu.

What this means for viewers

Digital release will open doors for wider audience who missed theatrical experience or wish to revisit film at home. Strong buzz combined with delayed streaming window may further boost online viewership numbers once premiere goes live. Industry expects Dhurandhar 2 to repeat success in OTT space given its massive popularity sustained word of mouth strong star power.

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