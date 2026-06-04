Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh’s film’s live streaming premiere draws criticism, netizens question JioHotstar’s strategy: ‘Isse toh accha tha…’

Social media users have been actively debating the film's digital launch approach, with several expressing frustration while others weighed in on whether the experiment was necessary.

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT premiere (PC: Twitter)

After a strong theatrical run and widespread appreciation from audiences, Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived on JioHotstar for its digital premiere on June 4. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller was already one of the most talked-about films of the year, and its OTT release was expected to continue the momentum. Interestingly, the release day also coincided with the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam’s wedding anniversary, adding a personal highlight to the occasion. However, what was meant to be a grand digital celebration soon turned into a topic of online debate due to the platform’s unusual live streaming format.

Why did the live premiere format upset viewers?

Instead of a simple OTT drop, the platform introduced a live premiere event starting at 7 PM, along with a pre-show segment and commentary breaks. While the idea was marketed as a premium experience, many viewers felt it complicated the viewing process and disrupted the flow of the film.

A large section of users expressed disappointment, with one viewer writing, “Isse toh accha tha ki direct premiere hi kar dete.” Another post read, “JioHotstar could’ve simply released Dhurandhar: The Revenge as it is without the drama of this live streaming premiere and people could’ve enjoyed it.” The user further pointed out that viewers who missed the initial 7 PM stream would not be able to watch the full film until the event ended, while live viewers had to deal with commentary interruptions that spoiled the experience.

See viral reactions of social media users here

@JioHotstar could’ve simply released #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge as it is without the drama of this live streaming premiere and people could’ve enjoyed it. Now there are 2 things that will happen:

1. People who did not watch the movie starting 7PM will be unable to watch it in its… — Udit Vikhe (@UVikhe) June 4, 2026

What reactions did the audience share online?

The criticism quickly spread across social media, with many calling the execution unnecessary. One user described the premiere as “a pre-recorded and scripted pre-screening, pathetically obvious, forced and unnecessary,” also calling it “forced PR.” Others raised concerns about technical issues during streaming.

A viewer complained, “JioHotstar worst audio quality – suddenly goes off – too hard to hear Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.” Another frustrated user questioned the platform’s approach, writing, “Why is JioHotstar showing Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge live on their platform? Are you literally insane?” The user also tagged director Aditya Dhar while questioning the decision behind the live format.

@JioHotstar why tf #jiohotstar is showing #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge live on their platform..?? Are you literally insane..?? Why do your OTT platforms keep judging the patience of Indian viewers in India. @AdityaDharFilms sir why did you opt for Hotstar — Devesh (@iamdevesh108) June 4, 2026

Why are viewers questioning JioHotstar’s strategy?

Many users felt that the live streaming experiment created more confusion than excitement. Instead of enhancing the viewing experience, it reportedly interrupted the storytelling with unnecessary breaks and promotional content. Some viewers also felt that the format was better suited for events or announcements rather than a full-length film premiere.

What was the OTT release strategy?

JioHotstar promoted the release as a special “Raw & Undekha” digital premiere with over 50 brand partners and a 30-minute pre-show event. However, viewers felt that the excessive branding and structured format took away from the film’s impact. Despite this, the movie itself continues to receive appreciation for its storytelling, performances and action sequences.