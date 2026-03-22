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Dhurandhar 2: Pakistani family reviews Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhars spy thriller, calls it ghatiya

Dhurandhar 2: Pakistani family reviews Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, calls it ‘ghatiya’

A Pakistani family’s harsh reaction to Dhurandhar 2 in the UK has gone viral, even as the Ranveer Singh film continues its record-breaking run worldwide.

Just when Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is dominating the box office across the globe, a viral video from the UK has added a fresh layer of conversation around the film. A Pakistani family’s reaction after watching the Ranveer Singh starrer in a theatre has taken over social media, not for praise, but for their sharp and brutally honest criticism.

The clip shows the group stepping out of the cinema and sharing their immediate thoughts, calling it their “honest” review. Their reactions have quickly spread online, triggering mixed responses from viewers across platforms.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – What the family said after watching the film

In the now-viral video, members of the family did not hold back while expressing their disappointment. One man says, “Third-class. Meri life mein aisi third-class film nahi dekhi maine,” while another woman adds, “Ghatiya aur third-class se worst koi word hai na toh woh iss movie ke liye hai.” Others in the group can be heard calling the film “bakwaas” and even a “fail.”

Watch the viral video here:

A Pakistani family went to watch Dhurandhar 2 after being tricked by brilliant Dhurandhar 1, and they didn’t like it pic.twitter.com/112rE2FoY0 — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) March 21, 2026

The video also captures a moment outside the theatre where some members are heard chanting “Major Iqbal, Zindabad” and “Pakistani Zindabad,” making the clip even more talked about online.

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From ‘must-watch’ to criticism: Old video resurfaces

What makes this reaction more interesting is the contrast with their earlier opinion. The same family had previously reviewed the first part, Dhurandhar, and had called it a “must-watch.” That older clip has now resurfaced alongside the new one, highlighting the sharp shift in their views on the sequel.

This contrast has not gone unnoticed by social media users, many of whom are discussing what might have changed between the two films to trigger such a different response.

Their review in Dhurandhar Part 1 pic.twitter.com/nAwJls3xWO — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) March 21, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 global buzz: Debate grows beyond borders

Even though Dhurandhar 2 has not been officially released in Pakistan due to a ban, conversations around the film are clearly crossing borders. Several clips have surfaced online showing viewers in Pakistan watching the film through unofficial sources, further adding to its reach and visibility.

At the same time, the film continues to spark strong opinions internationally, proving that it is not just a local box office phenomenon but a global talking point.

Dhurandhar 2 box office performance: Numbers tell a different story

While the viral video reflects one side of the reaction, the numbers paint a completely different picture. In India alone, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 339.27 crore within just three days of its release. Globally, the film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, cementing its position as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, as he navigates the criminal underworld. With a strong cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, the film’s scale and storytelling continue to pull audiences to theatres.

In the end, Dhurandhar 2 seems to be doing exactly what big films are meant to do—start conversations. Whether it’s praise or criticism, the film is everywhere right now, and clearly, people can’t stop talking about it.

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