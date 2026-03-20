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Dhurandhar 2 Peak Details: This man plays Pakistans ex-PM Nawaz Sharifs role, netizens say same to same, hail Aditya Dhars direction

Dhurandhar 2 ‘Peak Details’: This man plays Pakistan’s ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s role, netizens say ‘same to same’, hail Aditya Dhar’s direction

Dhurandhar 2 grabs attention for its striking casting as actor Mashhoor Amrohi’s Nawaz Sharif-inspired role goes viral, with fans calling it “same to same” and praising Aditya Dhar’s vision.

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally hitting theatres and already rewriting box office records, the conversation around the film is not just about numbers anymore; it’s about the story, the politics, and the performances. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the high-stakes spy thriller has grabbed attention for its casting choices and its narrative, which is said to be inspired by recent India-Pakistan tensions.

While the high-octane action and scale have impressed audiences, it’s the film’s casting, especially one particular character, that is now dominating social media discussions. Yes, we’re talking about the Nawaz Sharif-inspired role that has left viewers doing a double-take.

Dhurandhar 2: Nawaz Sharif’s casting buzz

Much like its prequel, Dhurandhar 2 is earning praise for its casting choices. One of the biggest talking points? The character of Nawab Shafiq, inspired by former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, played by Mashhoor Amrohi. Social media users were quick to react, with many calling the resemblance “same to same.” One of the moviegoers applauded director Aditya Dhar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra for getting the look and feel spot on, noting how the character mirrors Nawaz Sharif with uncanny precision.

From facial features to body language, fans believe the detailing has elevated the film’s realism, making it one of the standout elements of the cinematic experience.

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Who is Mashhoor Amrohi?

While the internet is buzzing about his performance, Mashhoor Amrohi’s journey into the film is equally interesting. Surprisingly, he did not even audition for the role of Nawab Shafiq. In fact, he was initially called in to audition for Major Iqbal’s character, which was later played by Arjun Rampal. It was during his interaction with Aditya Dhar that things took an unexpected turn.

“I didn’t audition for Nawab Shafiq at all,” Mashhoor revealed, recalling how the director saw potential in him and made the decision.

What Aditya Dhar told Mashhoor Amrohi: ‘This story portrays India’s retaliation’

Opening up about his first meeting, Mashhoor shared that Dhar was clear about the film’s intent from the very beginning. “The first interaction I had with Aditya Dhar was about a small synopsis of what this film was all about. So he mentioned something about, ‘We are all very upset with the way attacks have taken place in India, Mumbai, all over our country. The Pulwama attacks, Mumbai attacks, 26/11, etc., and we all know who the perpetrators of these crimes are, but there’s also an angle to this that not many people are aware of’.”

The actor said he was instantly intrigued by the vision, which focused not just on events but on the larger narrative of retaliation and response.

How Mashhoor Amrohi prepared for the Nawaz Sharif-inspired role

To bring authenticity to Nawab Shafiq, Mashhoor studied speeches and observed the body language of the former Pakistan PM. The team also experimented with different looks before finalising the character design using prosthetics.

The effort clearly paid off, as audiences are now calling it one of the most “accurate” portrayals in recent times.

Dhurandhar 2 box office and star cast

Within just a day of its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already made history, reportedly earning Rs 236.63 crore worldwide on its opening day. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi.

From record-breaking numbers to viral casting moments, Dhurandhar 2 is ticking all the right boxes. And if social media is anything to go by, Mashhoor Amrohi’s Nawaz Sharif-inspired role might just be one of the film’s biggest talking points.

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