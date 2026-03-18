Dhurandhar 2: Planning to watch Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller with kids? Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s comment sparks warning; it could cost you alot

With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge gearing up to hit the big screens soon and advance bookings already picking up pace, the excitement around the film is clearly building. But before you lock your tickets and plan a theatre outing, especially with family, there’s one crucial detail you shouldn’t ignore: the film’s certification and what it actually means for your entry into the cinema hall. Interestingly, this very concern has now taken centre stage after what seemed like a light-hearted moment at the BCCI’s prestigious Naman Awards 2026 turned into a talking point online. A viral clip showed young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi calling Dhurandhar his favourite film. Sounds harmless? Not quite. Social media quickly began questioning how a 14-year-old watched an adult-only film. Beyond the memes and chatter, it has sparked a serious conversation, one that every parent planning to watch Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge with children needs to pay attention to.

If you’re thinking of watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge with your children, you might want to pause and rethink. This isn’t just about content suitability; it could directly hit your pocket.

Dhurandhar 2: What does an ‘A’ certificate really mean in India?

In India, films are certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). When a movie is given an ‘A’ certificate, it clearly means that the content is strictly meant for audiences aged 18 and above.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Such films often include intense violence, abusive language, intimate scenes, or mature themes that are not considered appropriate for children. Both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fall under this category. And this isn’t just a suggestion, it’s a rule. Theatres are legally required to enforce it.

Dhurandhar 2: Can kids still enter theatres for A-rated films? Here’s the reality

Many parents assume that taking younger kids along won’t be a big deal, especially if they are very young. But in reality, cinema halls are getting stricter. If a child appears underage, the theatre staff can ask for valid ID proof. Without it, entry can be denied, no matter how many tickets you’ve booked. In fact, if theatres are found violating these rules, they can face legal action. So, don’t expect exceptions at the last moment.

Dhurandhar 2: One wrong move could cost you alot

Here’s where it really stings. Ticket prices for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially for paid previews and opening day shows, range anywhere between Rs 400 and Rs 2500. Now imagine this: you’ve booked premium tickets, reached the theatre with your family, and are suddenly stopped at the gate because your child isn’t eligible to watch the film. No entry means no refund in most cases.

That’s a direct loss of up to Rs 2500, just because of one overlooked rule.

So before you make your weekend movie plan, double-check the film’s certification. Because what looks like a simple outing could turn into an expensive mistake. Sometimes, it’s not about missing a film, it’s about avoiding a situation altogether.