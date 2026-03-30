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Dhurandhar 2: Priyadarshan calls Aditya Dhars film revolution in Bollywood, compares it to Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchans Sholay, He created...

Dhurandhar 2: Priyadarshan calls Aditya Dhar’s film revolution in Bollywood, compares it to Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay, ‘He created…’

Priyadarshan commends Dhurandhar 2 for redefining Bollywood norms, comparing its influence to the iconic film Sholay and lauding Aditya Dhar’s vision.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken Indian cinema by storm, breaking box-office records and stirring conversations across the film industry. As Ranveer Singh continues to win hearts with his portrayal of an Indian spy, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has praised the film for challenging conventional Bollywood norms. With both Dhurandhar films earning over Rs 2400 crore globally, the series has already etched its name in cinema history. Priyadarshan, who mentored Aditya Dhar in his early career, compared the film’s cultural impact to that of late superstar Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s legendary cult classic Sholay, helmed by Ramesh Sippy.

Priyadarshan praises Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar’s journey in Bollywood began almost two decades ago, assisting Priyadarshan on films like Aakrosh and Tezz. Priyadarshan now says that Aditya has inspired him through his work. “I never taught him anything, but he learnt while working. Today he is motivating me through his films,” Priyadarshan shared. The veteran filmmaker admitted being blown away by Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He highlighted how Aditya broke traditional theories of Indian cinema and succeeded in creating a fresh narrative style that challenges norms.

Furthermore, Priyadarshan described the revolution Aditya Dhar has created as historic and predicted the director’s legacy will be remembered like the makers of Sholay. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandore in key roles.

Priyadarshan returns to Hindi cinema

After focusing on Malayalam films for several years, Priyadarshan is now making a strong return to Bollywood with multiple projects starring Akshay Kumar. His latest film Bhooth Bangla, a multi-starrer horror-comedy, is scheduled for release on April 17, 2026. Priyadarshan’s endorsement of Dhurandhar: The Revenge adds weight to the film’s historic success and highlights the cross-generational respect in the Indian film industry.

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Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with fans praising both Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar for redefining Bollywood action cinema. Many noted the Sholay comparison as apt, recognizing the scale and storytelling of the film. Industry insiders have also lauded the film for raising production standards and narrative quality in Indian spy thrillers.

About Dhurandhar franchise

The first Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent named Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, was released in December and collected Rs 1300 crore worldwide, including Rs 840 crore net in India.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19 with paid previews on March18, has till now crossed Rs 1350 crore in just 11 days and is on track to surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal as the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

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