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Dhurandhar 2: Project Hail Mary makers REACT after India release gets pushed over Ranveer Singhs spy thriller, How dare you…

Dhurandhar 2: Project Hail Mary makers REACT after India release gets pushed over Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, ‘How dare you…’

Ryan Gosling's sci-fi flick Project Hail Mary’s India release has been rescheduled amid strong box office momentum from Dhurandhar 2, prompting a witty reaction from the film’s team.

Massive success of Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created ripple effect across film industry including Hollywood releases. While Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary opened strongly worldwide, its India release faced an unexpected delay due to overwhelming response for Ranveer Singh’s film. This shift marks an interesting change in global cinema dynamics where Indian films now influence release strategies of big international projects. Social media buzz grew stronger after makers of Project Hail Mary reacted with humor to this situation leaving fans amused and proud of growing impact of Indian cinema.

Why Project Hail Mary release got delayed?

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller addressed situation during interaction where they joked about delay, saying, “How dare you have your own successful film industry”. Their reaction highlighted how Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominated box office making it difficult for another big film to release alongside it in India.

Earlier Hollywood films often dictated release calendars but now trend appears reversed. Strong opening and massive collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge pushed multiple films to rethink schedules including this sci fi drama.

The growing power of Indian Cinema

Filmmakers also spoke about rising popularity of Indian films worldwide. They noted that Indian movies are now frequently seen among top performing films even in United States. This reflects expanding global audience and acceptance of Indian storytelling beyond domestic market.

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Success of films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows how content driven cinema combined with scale can attract viewers across regions. This shift has created new space where Indian films stand equal to global productions.

About Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary features Ryan Gosling in lead role and is based on popular novel by renowned author Andy Weir. Story follows astronaut Ryland Grace who wakes up on spacecraft without memory and must solve mystery to save humanity. Film has already earned strong numbers globally and now aims to capture Indian market after revised release date.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

In this sequel Ranveer Singh reprises role of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi known as Hamza Ali Mazari. Plot follows his mission through dangerous global networks involving intelligence agencies crime groups and hidden conspiracies. Film balances high intensity action with emotional backstory giving depth to character and making narrative more engaging.

Along with Ranveer Singh film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Strong ensemble cast combined with gripping narrative has ensured packed shows across multiple regions.

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