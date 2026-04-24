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Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on receiving Rs 1 crore bonus claims for Ranveer Singhs spy thriller, Kiske ghar mein...

Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on receiving Rs 1 crore bonus claims for Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, ‘Kiske ghar mein…’

Rakesh Bedi has finally spoken about the viral reports claiming a massive bonus connected to the film. He addressed the speculation and shared his side of the story during a recent interaction.

Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on receiving Rs 1 crore bonus claims for Ranveer Singh's spy thriller, 'Kiske ghar mein...'

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has become part of online chatter after reports claimed he received a Rs 1 crore bonus linked to the success of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Social media discussions and fan pages quickly picked up the claim which created confusion among audiences. Known for his role as Jameel Jamali in film, the actor addressed the matter during a recent interaction. He responded in his usual humorous style while making it clear that such reports do not match reality and nothing of that kind has reached him personally so far.

What did Rakesh Bedi say about the Rs 1 crore bonus rumours?

Rakesh Bedi directly reacted to viral claims and questioned where such information was coming from. He made it clear that no bonus amount had been credited to him. He said “Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai kiske ghar mein rakha hai kiski jeb mein hai Mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai” His statement quickly went viral as fans appreciated his humorous yet straightforward reply.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi slams propaganda allegations on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, says ‘Film paise kama rahi…’

Did Rakesh Bedi confirm any payment from the production house?

The actor further clarified that no such payment is visible in his account till now. He explained that rumours circulating online have no official backing. He added that if any such amount ever arrives then situation may be different but currently there is no truth to claims. His clarification helped reduce confusion among viewers who believed viral posts without checking facts.

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The legendary success of Dhurandhar franchise

The franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh continues to remain in spotlight due to strong box office performance and ongoing public discussion. Story follows undercover intelligence agent handling dangerous missions across borders involving espionage and terror networks.

Also read: After Dhurandhar 2 success, Rakesh Bedi receives a bonus from Aditya Dhar for playing ‘Jameel Jamali’; the amount is Rs…

Cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun along with Rakesh Bedi in important role. First part of franchise already achieved massive global success that made sequel highly anticipated which has now cemented itself as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian Cinema.

Meanwhile, along with success film has also faced online debate regarding its narrative. Some viewers have labelled it as politically influenced while others see it as fictional storytelling inspired by real world situations. Several actors including Rakesh Bedi have supported film stating that creative work should not always be linked with political meaning.

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