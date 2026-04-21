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Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi slams propaganda allegations on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhars spy thriller, says, Film paise kama rahi...

Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi slams propaganda allegations on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, says, ‘Film paise kama rahi…’

Rakesh Bedi spoke openly about the reactions surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge, offering his take on the conversation and how success can influence public perception.

Massive box office response for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked a strong debate across audiences, with some calling it propaganda while others praise storytelling and scale. Amid rising discussion, Rakesh Bedi, who played role of Jameel Jamali in the film, stepped forward to defend the film and its narrative. The spy thriller film continues to attract crowds in theatres, showing strong demand even weeks after release. Despite criticism, success at the box office has remained steady, pushing the film into headline conversations across the entertainment space.

What did Rakesh Bedi say about controversy?

Rakesh Bedi openly rejected propaganda claims and supported the vision of director Aditya Dhar. He said, “It was timely. Timely matlab in the sense ki char din panch din das din aapke comments aaye but log toh kuch aur hi bol rahe hai. Log toh aaj bhi bol rahe hai ki housefull hai. I did a theatre in Delhi when the film first released and I asked one fan who was doing hand gestures what you were doing toh woh kahe 10 bar dekh liye. Sachai dekhni samjhne mein mushkil hota hai aur main tab isko galat manta jab inhone dikhaya hota jo nhi hua enlarge karke dikhaya hota.”

He further added, “Yeh agar documentary hoti toh toh aap bolte wah wah kya baat hai. Aab kyunki yeh film hai aur paise kama rahi hai toh aapko digest nhi hua lekin jhut toh kuch bhi nhi hai.”

Why is film facing a propaganda debate?

Some viewers raised concerns about storyline and political tone of film calling it biased. However many industry voices disagreed and said film presents fictional narrative inspired by real world elements. Supporters argue that strong storytelling and patriotic themes often get labelled unfairly when films achieve large scale success.

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Which actors supported film and dismissed claims?

Actors like Anupam Kher and Piyush Mishra have also spoken against propaganda tag. They stated that film should be seen as cinematic expression rather than political messaging and appreciated effort behind storytelling and performances.

What is Dhurandhar: The Revenge about?

Dhurandhar 2 continues story of undercover intelligence agent Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi played by Ranveer Singh who operates inside hostile territory to dismantle terror network targeting India. Film explores espionage conflict and high risk missions across borders. First part released in 2025 earned over Rs 1370 crore worldwide making franchise one of biggest action successes.

Along with Ranveer Singh film features ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Many other actors from industry have supported film and dismissed propaganda label stating narrative remains within cinematic storytelling space. The film has till now smashed many grand record and cemented its legacy as one of the finest cinematic projects of all time.

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