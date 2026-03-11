Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma makes SHOCKING statement on Ranveer Singh starrer, claims film could ‘destroy South films’ only if it earns Rs..

Dhurandhar 2: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for speaking his mind, and his latest comments about the upcoming action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge have already stirred conversation among cinema fans. The director has been openly praising the project ever since its first promotional material surfaced, and now he believes the film could potentially rewrite box-office records.

In a recent interview, Varma said that if the sequel manages to collect between Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 crore worldwide, it could significantly shift the dynamics of Indian cinema’s box-office race. According to him, such numbers could challenge the long-standing dominance of big South Indian blockbusters.

Ram Gopal Varma on audience expectations: “It will be fantastic”

Talking about his expectations from the film directed by Aditya Dhar, Varma sounded confident that the sequel will live up to the hype. “I think it will be fantastic,” he said, adding that the audience has already become deeply invested in the film’s characters and story.

He explained that viewers who enjoyed the first part are likely to stay emotionally connected to the narrative as it continues. “I think they will just follow the trajectory of the characters from part one,” he said, suggesting that the sequel’s strength lies in the foundation already laid by the original film.

Shot together, as one film, split into two

Another factor that excites Varma about the project is the way the story has been structured. According to him, both instalments were filmed around the same time, which gives the sequel a natural continuation.

Because of this approach, he believes the film will feel less like a typical franchise and more like a single story unfolding across two chapters. “Since both parts are shot simultaneously, it will feel like one film split into two,” he said, adding that this storytelling style could help maintain consistency and reduce unrealistic expectations from audiences.

Ram Gopal Varma’s bold claim about South Cinema

During the conversation, Varma also made a statement that has caught everyone’s attention. Comparing the film’s potential with massive cinematic events, he said the structure reminded him of epic two-part storytelling similar to films like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He believes the sequel could even outperform the first part commercially. Interestingly, he pointed out that the film is being promoted aggressively in South India as well.

“If Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1500-2000 crores, then all the south films will go for a toss, I think,” Varma remarked, adding that many big action films still rely on older filmmaking styles.

A shift toward more realistic action

Varma also praised the film’s action design, saying it signals a change in how action choreography might evolve in Indian cinema. According to him, the new generation of action films is moving away from exaggerated stunts. “You can’t have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It’s got to be all real,” he said.

Dhurandhar 2: Trailer praise and star-studded cast

After the makers unveiled the trailer online, Varma took to social media to share his excitement. Posting on X, he wrote, “This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2.” Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

The much-anticipated action spectacle is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and if Varma’s predictions are anything to go by, it could become one of the most talked-about releases of the year.