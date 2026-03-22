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Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma stuns netizens after posing with Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam, fans say, Bollywood isnt ready for...

Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma stuns netizens after posing with Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam, fans say, ‘Bollywood isn’t ready for…’

Ram Gopal Varma’s recent picture with Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam has gone viral, with his striking words and fan reactions adding to the growing conversation around the film.

Buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge keeps growing stronger as conversations now move beyond box office numbers into industry impact. Latest moment grabbing attention features Ram Gopal Varma posing with Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam. Picture shared online quickly went viral with fans calling them powerful trio shaping current cinema wave. While image itself created excitement it was caption that truly sparked debate. His words compared reel world with real influence hinting at massive shift happening in filmmaking space. This interaction added fresh energy to ongoing success story of Dhurandhar 2 and pushed discussions into new direction.

Ram Gopal Varma’s viral statement takes internet by storm

Ram Gopal Varma shared post calling Aditya Dhar real Humza while referring to Ranveer Singh character from film. He wrote “ME with the POWER COUPLE. The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers Terrorists can run to save their lives but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance?” Statement quickly went viral with many interpreting it as praise for Dhar creative dominance and rising influence in film industry.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s powerful poster here

ME with the POWER COUPLE.

The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance? pic.twitter.com/r4zE5hKF4a — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 22, 2026

Social media is stunned by the powerful picture

Social media saw flood of reactions soon after post went live. Many users praised statement while others turned it into viral trend. Comments included “Bollywood isn’t ready for this level of destruction” and “Aditya Chopra used to make spy films but now Aditya Dhar is delivering super hits in this genre There’s magic in name my friend Now boys in India will be named Aditya”

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Some wrote “Mass ka baap directors in ONE frame” while others added “Brilliance at this level should be illegal Where do they even hide their films anymore Legendary stuff” showing excitement among fans.

Dhurandhar 2’s massive box office impact

Film continues massive run with Rs 351.44 crore already collected placing it close to Rs 400 crore milestone. Trade experts believe Rs 500 crore target now looks achievable. Success of film has positioned it as major force changing expectations from large scale entertainers.

Ram Gopal Varma earlier also called film game changer stating it challenges conventional formula driven cinema and pushes industry towards more intense storytelling.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh along with R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil. Story follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi also known as Hamza Ali Mazari who enters dangerous network to eliminate terror operations from within while building power in hostile territory.

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