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Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt groove to Dhurandhar title track at birthday bash amid spy thrillers massive craze, video goes viral

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt groove to Dhurandhar title track at birthday bash amid spy thriller’s massive craze, video goes viral

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt grab attention online after a fun dance moment at a birthday party, adding to the growing excitement around Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate not just the box office but also social media space with massive fan buzz. Amid this ongoing craze, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt grabbed attention with their first public appearance together after film success. Both stars attended a grand birthday celebration in Mumbai, where energy quickly turned electric. Videos from the event started spreading online showing fun moments from night. Fans were thrilled to see the duo together again as their chemistry from film reflected strongly during party moments, which instantly became viral across platforms.

What happened at the birthday bash?

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt were seen attending birthday celebration of businessman Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj. The party turned lively when Ranveer took the stage and performed the Dhurandhar title track performed by Hanumankind. He later grooved to Aari Aari which has already become fan favourite. Sanjay stood beside him, enjoying the moment while cheering him on. Their on-stage energy created loud cheers from guests and quickly turned into viral clips online.

Ranveer Singh steals the show with Aari Aari performance

During the performance, Ranveer grabbed the mic and lip synced rap portion from Aari Aari while dancing with full energy. The track composed by Shashwat Sachdev has gained huge popularity among listeners. Sanjay Dutt kept things relaxed and joined vibe in his own style which added charm to moment. Ranveer wore denim with leather jacket giving edgy look while Sanjay chose traditional kurta. Their contrasting styles made visuals even more appealing for fans watching clips online.

Check out viral video of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt here

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Fans react to viral video

Social media users flooded comment sections with reactions. Many praised bond between both actors while others shared humorous takes. Some users compared Sanjay to calm figure watching energetic Ranveer. Several fans dropped heart emojis showing love for duo. Video quickly gained traction proving that film impact continues beyond theatres.

About Dhurandhar 2 success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun. Story follows journey of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari navigating dangerous mission in Lyari. Film has collected over Rs 1250 crore worldwide and more than Rs 778 crore domestically continuing its blockbuster run.

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