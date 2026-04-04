Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh brings back Akshaye Khannas iconic Assalam walekum Lyari moment at NMACC event, fans call him, King Hamza

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh brings back Akshaye Khanna’s iconic ‘Assalam walekum Lyari’ moment at NMACC event, fans call him, ‘King Hamza’

Ranveer Singh surprised fans with a live performance at a major event, recreating a well-known cinematic moment and drawing loud cheers from the audience. `

Massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations across film circles with record-breaking numbers and strong audience response. Amid this wave, Ranveer Singh added fresh excitement at the NMACC anniversary gala in Mumbai. Known for his high-energy presence, he turned event into celebration by interacting with crowd and recreating popular moments from the film. Videos from the night quickly went viral as fans cheered loudly and praised his performance. His spontaneous act not only highlighted film success but also strengthened connection with audience who continue to celebrate his character Hamza.

Ranveer Singh recreates iconic Lyari moment

During event, Ranveer Singh surprised fans by recreating famous “Assalamualaikum Lyari” scene originally performed by Akshaye Khanna in the first part. Standing on stage, he delivered dialogue with the same intensity, which instantly brought cheers from the audience. Moment reminded fans of powerful political rally sequence from the film. He also performed another popular line “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi” which has already become a meme favourite online.

Crowd reaction and viral buzz

The audience responded with loud chants and applause, making the moment even more special. Many fans shouted “Jassi” while others called him “King Hamza” reflecting popularity of his character. Social media soon filled with clips and reactions. Users praised his dialogue delivery style and energy. Some even joked that actor himself seems obsessed with film’s iconic scenes which further added fun element to conversation.

Check out viral video of Ranveer Singh from NMACC event here

More about NMACC event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viralbollywood (@viralbollywood)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Apart from dialogue recreation Ranveer Singh also danced to Gallan Goodiyan as Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan performed live. Nita Ambani joined him on dance floor adding charm to evening while Mukesh Ambani watched with smile. His energy throughout night remained highlight making event memorable for attendees.

More about Dhurandhar franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar franchise follows journey of Indian spy Hamza who enters underworld network in Lyari to dismantle terror operations. First part crossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide while sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already surpassed Rs 1500 crore globally with over Rs 950 crore in India.

Story explores rise of Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi as powerful figure while facing enemies including character of Major Iqbal played by Arjun Rampal. Film features ensemble cast with Sanjay Dutt R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others delivering impactful performances.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.