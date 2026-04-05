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Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singhs co-actor Naseem Mughal hits back at Dhruv Rathees Propaganda claim, says Aap toofan ko...

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s co-actor Naseem Mughal hits back at Dhruv Rathee’s ‘Propaganda’ claim, says ‘Aap toofan ko…’

Naseem Mughal’s reaction to Dhruv Rathee’s comments on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has added fresh momentum to the ongoing debate, drawing strong reactions from fans online.

Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dominating conversations at the box office and social media. Fans are praising the film for its high-octane action and gripping spy storyline. However, some critics and social media personalities have called the film propaganda. Recently, a video clip of actor Naseem Mughal, who plays Lulli Pathan, went viral. He responded firmly to such claims and shared his perspective on Dhruv Rathee’s statement, calling the film propaganda.

What did Naseem Mughal say?

In the viral clip, Naseem Mughal said, “Dhruv ke kehne se woh propaganda hoti hai toh ho. Propaganda agar kisiko kehna hai film ke baare mein toh kaho. Aapko jo kehna hai aap kaho. Lekin aap toofan ko toh rok nahi sakte, toofan toh chal hi raha hai.” The interview was conducted in December 2025, but it resurfaced as Dhurandhar 2 continues its record-breaking box office run. His words reflect confidence in the film’s impact and the audience’s overwhelming support.

Check out viral video of Naseem Mughal here

Naseem Mughal, who played the role of Lulli Dakait in the Dhurandhar movie, trolled Dhruv Rathee. He said that if Dhruv Rathee considers the movie Dhurandhar to be propaganda, it doesn’t make any difference to anyone.

Just because he says so doesn’t make the movie propaganda.… pic.twitter.com/s9R6YMlYeq — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) April 4, 2026

What did Dhruv Rathee say?

Dhruv Rathee slammed Dhurandhar as “dangerous propaganda,” arguing that its high production value makes its political messaging more misleading. He criticized the film for blending real-life footage from the 26/11 attacks with fictional elements, claiming it distorts history.

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Additionally, he compared the trailer’s extreme violence to ISIS videos, labeling it “brain rot.” Despite his fierce critique, the film’s box office success only accelerated, reportedly surging after his “expose” video went viral.

More about Dhurandhar

The first part, helmed by Aditya Dhar featured a powerhouse ensemble led by Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Manav Gohil in pivotal roles. First part itself crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide and ended with around Rs 1350.83 crore global collection.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge primarily focused on Ranveer’s backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi‘s past and then connecting it with the mission of neutralizing terror network in Lyari after becoming the undisputed king. The film which was released on March 19 with paid previews on March 18 has till now amassed an impressive worldwide gross of Rs 1,564.30 crore.

Domestically, the film has earned approximately Rs 985.02 crore net in India and is on the brink of joining the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore net club. With the first Dhurandhar installment added, the franchise’s global earnings now exceed Rs 2,871.65 crore, making it one of the most successful and iconic series in Indian cinema history.

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