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Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singhs fans clash in Mumbai theatres over screening delay, police rush to control chaos, video goes viral

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s fans clash in Mumbai theatres over screening delay, police rush to control chaos, video goes viral

Unexpected disruptions during screenings of Dhurandhar 2 led to heated scenes inside Mumbai theatres, with authorities stepping in as crowds grew restless and visuals from the incident quickly spread online.

Excitement around Dhurandhar:The Revenge turned into unrest across several Mumbai cinema halls during first day shows on March 19. Huge turnout of moviegoers came with high expectations yet long waiting time triggered frustration inside premises. Crowd reactions quickly shifted from complaints into heated exchanges as people demanded clarity about show timings.

What led to chaos inside theatres?

Reports from multiple locations reveal that screening schedules faced unexpected disruption due to technical glitches along with delayed rollout of shows. Lack of timely communication from theatre staff made situation worse. People waited for hours without updates which led to arguments at ticket counters along with lobby areas.

At one venue in Dahisar situation escalated so much that screening had to be cancelled. Eyewitnesses described pushing shouting along with tense standoffs between fans of Ranveer Singh and staff. Similar scenes appeared at other cinema spots where confusion continued for long duration.

Watch viral video of chaos at Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge screening here

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Police step in to manage situation

As tension grew authorities had to intervene at few locations. Mumbai Police reached affected theatres to disperse gathering along with calming down angry crowds. Officials ensured no major damage took place while restoring order gradually. Though no serious injuries came forward atmosphere remained tense for some time.

Fans share frustrating experiences

Several viewers took to social media describing ordeal. One person mentioned paying Rs 1900 for evening show yet film started almost two and half hours late. Absence of announcements or refunds increased irritation among audience. Viral videos now show real scenes from inside theatres capturing arguments along with chaotic environment.

Despite disruptions film continues to attract strong footfall across city. Massive hype around Ranveer Singh starrer keeps audience interest high. However opening day experience left many disappointed raising questions about theatre management along with crowd handling during big releases.

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More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi with cover name Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, in a gripping espionage drama packed with action and emotion.

Released on March 19, 2026, with paid premieres on March 18, the film made history by crossing Rs 100 crore nett on day one, with a total opening of Rs 145.55 crore including paid previews. The ensemble cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun have been widely praised for powerful performances.

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