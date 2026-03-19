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Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singhs statement on crediting Rakesh Bedi for Rs 500 crore out of Rs 1,000 crore goes viral

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s statement on crediting Rakesh Bedi for Rs 500 crore out of Rs 1,000 crore goes viral

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released today, with paid previews starting from March 18 at 5 PM. The film is a powerful cinematic spectacle, reflecting Aditya Dhar’s storytelling style and feeling nothing

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released today, with paid previews starting from March 18 at 5 PM. The film is a powerful cinematic spectacle, reflecting Aditya Dhar’s storytelling style and feeling nothing short of a masterpiece. Dhurandhar 2 is tightly made, highly engaging, and makes excellent use of every character, with no moment wasted. Aditya Dhar has utilised each character effectively, and it truly shows on the big screen. From Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun to Gaurav Gera, every actor delivers a strong performance and gives their best.

Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jamal Jamali in the film, is receiving widespread praise. Jamal is portrayed as a Karachi-based politician who pursues personal gain by any means necessary. His performance was well received in the first installment, and in the second, he is being called the highlight of the film. According to Rakesh Bedi himself, Ranveer Singh even stated that half of the film’s success is credited to him. This is not a rumour, but a revelation shared by Bedi.

In an interaction shared on India Podcasts, where Bedi recalled an heart-touching moment on set. He revealed that Singh had taken the microphone on his last day of shooting and praised him publicly. Bedi recalled, “Ranveer said that if the film makes Rs 1,000 crore at the box office then Rs 500 crore will be because of Rakesh ji. Rakesh also shared that he had asked Ranveer not to make such a big statement, but Ranveer insisted that he truly meant it.

What did Aditya Dhar say to Rakesh Bedi?

He added, “What more respect can a character actor ask for? During the shoot, the director once put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Rakesh ji, when your last day comes, I will cry. I will miss you.’” Rakesh said that this kind of warm and supportive atmosphere was present throughout the film, and because of that, the work was bound to turn out well.

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What role Rakesh Bedi plays in Dhurandhar?

Rakesh Bedi plays the role of Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. He portrays a cunning and manipulative Pakistani politician. The role gained attention due to its reported similarities to real-life Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol, although Bedi clarified that the character is not based on any specific individual.

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