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Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singhs terrifying ghost avatar in BTS clip from Aditya Dhars spy thriller shocks audiences, fans say, peak dedication

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s terrifying ‘ghost’ avatar in BTS clip from Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller shocks audiences, fans say, ‘peak dedication’

Ranveer Singh grabs attention once again with a dramatic behind-the-scenes moment from Dhurandhar 2, showcasing a transformation that has left viewers both surprised and impressed.

Massive buzz continues around Dhurandhar: The Revenge as new behind-the-scenes clip reveals shocking transformation of Ranveer Singh. Many viewers believed the eerie ghost look came from heavy VFX, yet reality turned out very different. The video shows long detailed makeup process that created haunting screen appearance. Fans reacted with surprise after learning no CGI used for this sequence. This moment has added fresh layer of admiration for actor dedication as well as creative team effort that brought such intense visual to life in film.

Behind-the-scenes transformation reveal

Makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, who has done a fantabulous job in the Dhurandhar franchise, shared a clip showing step by step process behind ghost avatar. Ranveer is seen sitting patiently while artists carefully apply layers of paint textures and detailing to achieve final look. The caption describes transformation as ghost born from shadows, which perfectly matches dark tone of scene. This reveal helped audience understand effort required to create such realistic effect without relying on computer graphics.

Scene context and impact

Transformation appears in a crucial sequence where the character experiences hallucination under the influence of drugs, leading to disturbing visions. The ghost version of Ranveer creates a chilling atmosphere that strengthens emotional tension in that particular sequence. After the BTS clip surfaced viewers started appreciating practical effects more as it added raw authenticity to film narrative.

Check out BTS video of Ranveer Singh’s ghost transformation here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preetisheel Singh (@preetisheel)

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Fan reactions and viral response

Social media filled with strong reactions soon after video surfaced. Many users expressed disbelief with comments like “Peak detailing x peak dedication equals Dhurandhar of Indian cinema.” Some wrote “THIS WAS NOT CGI” while others said they assumed it was VFX earlier. Praise focused on actor commitment and patience during long hours of makeup process. Reaction clearly shows audience values effort beyond digital shortcuts.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, espionage thriller continues record breaking performance. Cast also includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others. High action scale combined with emotional storytelling has helped film connect with wide audience.

Within just three days of release film crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. Total global gross stands at Rs 501.04 crore with domestic net at Rs 339.27 crore and overseas gross reaching Rs 96.50 crore. Film has already set multiple records including biggest opening day for Hindi film and fastest to cross Rs 200 crore net mark in India.

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