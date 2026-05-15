Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 raw and uncut on OTT: List of extra scenes youll get to see

Dhurandhar 2 raw and uncut on OTT: List of extra scenes you’ll get to see

Dhurandhar 2 is set to premiere on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026, at 7 PM, bringing audiences a special OTT experience beyond the theatrical version. The release is expected to include additional and uncut content.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date (PC: YouTube)

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially made its OTT debut for international audiences on Netflix. The film arrived on the platform with a special “raw and uncut” version that was not shown in Indian theatres. After enjoying a successful theatrical run in India, the movie began streaming overseas on May 14, nearly eight weeks after its big-screen release and those who have watched this OTT version say the movie is far more visceral, raw, and gory than the theatrical cuts.

Indian audiences will have to wait a little longer as Dhurandhar 2 is set to premiere on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026, at 7 PM. The film is reportedly adult-rated and may include scenes that were previously edited out and not shown in theatres. According to reports, before the film begins streaming, viewers will be treated to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show starting at 7 PM on June 4. The segment will feature candid conversations with the cast, behind-the-scenes footage, fun interactions, and stories from the shoot, aiming to create a more immersive viewing experience and build anticipation ahead of the release. The film itself will officially begin streaming on the platform from June 5 onwards.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 has also achieved a major commercial milestone recently, crossing the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the second part film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has also received a strong response across digital platforms since the film’s theatrical release.

Also read: Gaurav Gera reveals the truth behind Ranveer Singh getting three vanity vans in Dhurandhar

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the makers are continuing to expand the film’s international footprint. Following its success in India, ‘Dhurandhar’ is now set for a theatrical release in Japan on July 10. The announcement was made on Instagram alongside a new poster confirming the overseas rollout. The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

Watch- Kashmiri boy wins hearts singing ‘Jaiye Sajana’ from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Jasmine Sandlas reacts to the viral video

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film remains one of the most commercially successful Indian releases of the year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.