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Dhurandhar 2: Real Jameel Jamali aka Nabil Gabol refuses link with Dawood Ibrahim, says Main kabhi nahi... - WATCH

Dhurandhar 2: Real Jameel Jamali aka Nabil Gabol refuses link with Dawood Ibrahim, says ‘Main kabhi nahi…’ – WATCH

As Dhurandhar 2 trends worldwide, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol responds to claims linking him to Jameel Jamali and clears the air on Dawood Ibrahim.

When a film starts conversations beyond the screen, you know it has hit a nerve. Dhurandhar 2 is doing exactly that. While Ranveer Singh leads the film with intensity, it is Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali that has quietly grabbed attention, and now, even sparked a real-world reaction. Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has stepped into the conversation after many began speculating that the character might be inspired by him. And what followed? A candid response that has only added more curiosity around the film.

Is Jameel Jamali inspired by Nabil Gabol?

The buzz started when viewers noticed similarities between Jameel Jamali’s character and real-life political figures. During an interview, Nabil Gabol was directly asked if the portrayal in the film had any connection to him. While he didn’t confirm any link, his response made it clear that he is aware of the chatter. The bigger talking point, however, came when the conversation shifted to one of the most talked-about names linked to the film, Dawood Ibrahim.

Nabil Gabol on Dawood Ibrahim: “Main kabhi nahi mila hun…”

In the film, Dawood is shown dramatically, as a frail man controlling everything from his sickbed. This depiction naturally raised questions, especially because the story places him in Karachi’s Clifton area. Responding to this, Gabol said, “Main kabhi nahi mila hun, na mujhe pata hai ke woh Karachi mein mein rehte hain… Media aur Dhurandhar film mein dhikhaya hai ke woh Karachi ke Clifton area mein rehte hain… Woh area mere ghar se 200 metre ki duri pe hai… But na meine unhe dekha hai kahi ya unke baare mein sunna hai.”

His statement adds an interesting layer, denial, distance, and a hint of mystery. He further added, “Dhurandhar mein dhikhaya hai ke woh death bed pe hain aur marne wale hai Jameel ke injection dene ke baad. But mujhe nahi pata ke woh hai ya nahi hai.” This is where things get interesting. Films like Dhurandhar 2 often walk a thin line between fiction and reality. While the story is clearly dramatised for cinematic impact, moments like these leave viewers wondering, how much of it is inspired by real events? And maybe that’s the point. The film doesn’t just entertain; it pulls you into a space where fact and fiction blur.

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Amid all the noise, one thing is clear: Rakesh Bedi’s performance as Jameel Jamali has struck a chord. His character, a sharp and calculating political figure, adds depth to the narrative and keeps the tension alive.

Dhurandhar 2 box office and impact

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film continues its strong run at the box office. With over Rs 1390 crore worldwide and more than Rs 870 crore net in India, it has firmly placed itself among the biggest films in recent times.

Beyond numbers, though, it’s the conversations like this one that are keeping Dhurandhar 2 in the spotlight.

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