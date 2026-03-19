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Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar unleash revenge in the boldest, most brutal and stylish way ever!

Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar unleash revenge in the boldest, most brutal and stylish way ever!

Dhurandhar:The Revenge delivers a gripping tale of transformation, power and revenge, backed by intense performances and a narrative that keeps you hooked with every twist and turn. Check out the complete review.

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has kicked off with its paid premieres and is set for a full-scale release on March 19, 2026. The movie’s sequel highlights the rise of a monster, from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari.

The story of Dhurandhar 2 begins by exploring the past life of Jaskirat, who would’ve had a bright future as army personal, but destiny had other plans for him and his fate. The narrative starts with his journey, which focuses on family, relationships and normalcy, giving the audience a sense of his humanity.

But tragedy strikes and the personal loss reshapes his entire existence. This turning point becomes the catalyst for his transformation into Hamza, a figure feared across territories also known as “The Killing Machine.”

The undisputed Badshah of Pakistan

The timeline of the film picks up two days after the killing of Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. From this point, Jaskirat’s story shifts to his rise as an unstoppable force in Lyari.

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The film charts his path as he becomes the Badshah of Karachi, eventually earning the moniker Sher-E-Baloch. Alongside this journey of personal vengeance, the narrative intertwines complex conspiracies against India and explores the drug syndicate wars that dominate the region, giving the film a wider geopolitical canvas.

Power-packed performances that steal the show

Ranveer Singh once again proves why he is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. His portrayal of both Jaskirat and Hamza is layered, intense, and emotionally charged. The way he conveys the pain of loss, the hunger for revenge and the cold-blooded strategy of a criminal kingpin is nothing short of phenomenal. Every glance, expression and gesture carries weight, making the audience empathize with him even as he becomes a feared figure.

Sanjay Dutt shines brighter than in the first part as SSP Chaudhary Aslam. With more involvement in the terror syndicate storyline, Dutt delivers a commanding performance, balancing authority, strategy, and emotional depth.

Arjun Rampal is excellent as Major Iqbal, combining menace with calculated calmness. His character oscillates between being a quiet strategist and a lethal force, particularly as he becomes the “death of angels,” targeting another Indian agent. Rampal’s measured performance adds tension without overwhelming the narrative.

Sara Arjun has a more substantial role this time. She portrays a married woman balancing the fear of impending danger with her responsibilities towards her family. Her performance adds emotional resonance, reminding viewers that even in the middle of chaos, emotional values will always remain high.

Rakeish Bedi surprises with an exceptional performance as Jameel Jamali with an outstanding twist. The character is a political pawn navigating the dangerous waters of power and Bedi brings both vulnerability and cunning to the role.

Gaurav Gera, though having less screen time as Alam Bhai Juice Wala, completely owns every scene he’s in. His presence is memorable, making it hard to forget his performance long after the film ends.

Danish Pandor delivers a strong portrayal of Uzair Baloch. While he appears less frequently, his moments, especially during gang warfare sequences between Baloch and Pathaan, leave a lasting impression.

Madhavan continues to impress as Ajay Sanyal. His calm yet commanding performance makes him a formidable strategist, silently guiding Hamza’s moves especially with an adrenaline pumped warcry, “Haunsla Eendhan Badla (courage fuels revenge).”

Supporting actors, including Vivek Sinha, Manav Gohil, Bimal Oberoi, Mustafa Ahmed, Ashwin Dhar and Faiz Khan, complement the ensemble beautifully, each contributing to the layered storytelling without overshadowing the leads. Aditya Dhar ensures every actor is used to their full potential, and you can clearly see the trust he places in each of them, the result is pure fire.

Technical brilliance at its absolute peak

From a technical standpoint, Dhurandhar 2 is a masterclass. Editing by Shivkumar V Panicker is razor-sharp, maintaining tension while keeping multiple storylines coherent.

Vikash Nowlakha’s cinematography captures both the scale of urban underworlds and intimate emotional moments with equal finesse. Each frame reflects meticulous attention to detail, proving that with the right investment and effort, filmmakers can achieve technically flawless storytelling.

Preetisheel Singh continues to impress with prosthetics and makeup. The transformations, especially of real-life-inspired characters, including Nawaz Sharif, Bade Sahab and Atiq Ahmed are way more realistic and detailed, adding another layer of authenticity to the viewing experience.

The film’s action sequences are extraordinary, blending physical intensity with emotional stakes. Every gunshot, explosion and combat scene is choreographed to perfection.

Music that feels like a force of nature

Music director Shashwat Sachdev provides a soundtrack blend with retro classics that feels like a powerful undercurrent driving the narrative forward. Tracks like “Jaan Se Guzarte Hai,” “Aari Aari,” “Main Aur Tu” and Destiny – Mann Atkeya not only enhance emotional depth but also give weight to action and dramatic sequences. The background score amplifies every scene, making fights, confrontations, and conversations hit harder and feel more layered.

Layered storytelling with real-world connect

Director Aditya Dhar, along with his team, crafts a narrative that balances spectacle with substance. Post the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the film weaves in political and economic references such as Nawaz Sharif’s election win, the rise of BJP in India and demonetisation. These real-world events are seamlessly integrated, adding credibility and weight to the story while maintaining its thrilling edge.

The film doesn’t just focus on action or revenge. Every subplot, character arc and political reference is designed to serve the main narrative. The careful layering ensures that the audience remains invested throughout, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

The climax of Dhurandhar 2 can easily be hailed as one of the best in recent years of Bollywood, packed with ambush, war and unbridled rage, truly revenge served in the most spectacular way possible.

Final Verdict

Dhurandhar: The Revenge truly lives up to all the hype. From the very start, it pulls you in and keeps you hooked with a strong story, powerful emotions, and solid performances. It’s not just about action, the film has heart, depth, and feels real.

Overall, it’s a complete package with great storytelling, impactful music and stunning visuals. A full-on entertainer that sets a new standard for big action thrillers in Indian cinema.

Rating: 4.5/5 star

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