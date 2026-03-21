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Dhurandhar 2 Runtime: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller longer in Tamil, Telugu versions than Hindi? CBFC cuts spark debate

Dhurandhar 2 Runtime: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller longer in Tamil, Telugu versions than Hindi? CBFC cuts spark debate

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge sparks debate over different runtimes across languages, even as the film storms past Rs 300 crore globally within days of release.

If there’s one film that refuses to stay out of the conversation right now, it’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. From record-breaking previews to packed theatres, the Ranveer Singh-led actioner has already had a roaring start. But just when the box office numbers were doing all the talking, a fresh debate has entered the picture: why are different language versions of the same film not the same length?

Yes, Dhurandhar is now at the centre of a runtime controversy, and it’s not just fan speculation; actual certification data is backing it.

Dhurandhar 2 Runtime Difference: Tamil and Telugu versions longer than Hindi?

As per viral CBFC certification screenshots doing the rounds online, the Tamil and Telugu versions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been cleared with a runtime of 231.38 minutes, while the Hindi version stands slightly shorter at 229.06 minutes.

That’s roughly a 2-minute difference, small on paper, but significant enough to spark curiosity among fans, especially those watching different versions across regions.

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Dhurandhar 2: CBFC cuts in Hindi version

Unlike its regional counterparts, the Hindi version reportedly underwent multiple edits before release. According to certification details, certain violent sequences were trimmed or modified.

These include portions of:

A “beheading and kicking” scene

Visuals showing “hitting a head with cement blocks”

A moment involving “eye-smashing”

Meanwhile, the Tamil and Telugu versions were cleared without any cuts, raising questions about differing censorship standards across languages.

Dhurandhar 2: Tamil, Telugu release delay

The situation was further complicated by last-minute delays in the regional releases. While the Hindi version made it to theatres smoothly for the March 18 paid previews, the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions faced dubbing-related delays.

These versions were certified with an ‘A’ rating on March 19, leading to cancellations and rescheduling of several shows on release day. The staggered rollout only added to the buzz and confusion.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Rs 300 crore and counting

Amid the runtime chatter, the film’s box office run remains unstoppable. Within just two days of release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Early estimates suggest:

India gross: Rs 267 crore

Overseas collection: Rs 64 crore

Total worldwide: Rs 331 crore

These numbers firmly place the film among the fastest global grossers in recent Bollywood history.

While the runtime difference may seem like a technical detail, it has opened up a larger conversation around censorship, regional versions, and audience experience.

For now, though, one thing is clear, whether trimmed or untouched, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing exactly what it set out to do: dominate the box office and stay in the headlines.

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