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Dhurandhar 2: Sachin Tendulkar reviews Aditya Dhars film and calls THIS actor to praise him; Not Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar 2: Sachin Tendulkar reviews Aditya Dhar’s film and calls THIS actor to praise him; Not Ranveer Singh

Indian former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has watched monster blockbuster fil Dhurandhar 2 that everyone is talking about. There's one character in the film, Tendulkar loved the most and he specially called to praise him.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is doing extremely well at the box office. Its net collection in India has reached Rs 1000 crore, while its worldwide earnings have crossed Rs 1600 crore. While Akshaye Khanna was praised for his role as Rehman Dacoit in Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi is now being widely appreciated for his portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His dialogue, “Bache Hai Tu Mera,” is going viral, and fans as well as fellow actors are loving his comic timing. Meanwhile, legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also joined in praising the movie, specially Jameel Jamali character.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Dhurandhar 2

In an interview with Lallantop, Rakesh Bedi said that many people called to praise his work, but the call that meant the most to him was from Indian former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He recalled, “Rakesh ji, I enjoyed it. What a six you hit.” Bedi replied, “Yes, you have hit many sixes, but your sixes were in India – my six was hit in Pakistan.” For those unaware, Rakesh Bedi’s response is based on his character in Dhurandhar 2.

In the Aditya Dhar’s film, Bedi plays the cunning politician Jamil Jamali, who has ruled Lyari, Pakistan, for three decades. However, toward the end of the film, his son-in-law Hamza Ali, played by Ranveer Singh, reveals that he is also an Indian spy.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has not only established a strong foothold in terms of earnings but is also continuously challenging major records. The movie has earned Rs 1,605 crore globally in just 18 days. With the Hindi market, the film has already reached close to Rs 1000 crore nett, taking it to new heights. Significantly, it is now considered to be in direct competition with Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 1,742 crore worldwide.

Seeing the speed at which Dhurandhar 2 is progressing, movie trade analysts believe that if this trend continues, the film could soon break Pushpa 2′s huge record and write new box office history.

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