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Dhurandhar 2: Screening of Ranveer Singhs spy thriller turns chaotic in Canada as fans destroy screen, police intervene

Dhurandhar 2: Screening of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller turns chaotic in Canada as fans destroy screen, police intervene

Fans of Dhurandhar 2 in Canada caused a scene during a screening, damaging the cinema screen and prompting police intervention to restore order. The incident highlights the film’s massive popularity overseas.

Excitement for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, has reached a fever pitch worldwide, with audiences flocking to theatres to catch Ranveer Singh in his high-octane spy avatar. Fans have been celebrating the film with packed shows and loud cheers, but in Montreal, a screening took a shocking turn. A section of viewers allegedly vandalised the cinema screen, turning a movie night into chaos. Police were called to intervene, entering the auditorium to restore order. Videos and posts from the incident quickly went viral on social media, capturing the unexpected frenzy surrounding the film.

Chaos at Dhurandhar 2 screening in Montreal

The screening reportedly took place at Cineplex Atwater, one of the popular theatres in Montreal. According to social media posts, some fans became unruly and damaged the screen, prompting immediate police intervention. An Instagram user wrote, “Movie night gone WRONG. Dhurandhar screenings are turning into straight-up chaos, first at Cineplex Atwater, now another incident reported at a different theatre in Angrignon.”

Other viewers shared their shock and amusement online. One comment read, “I have heard of multiple movie screens being destroyed during this movie. I will definitely be watching this movie now since people are trying to silence it.” Another noted, “These folks should just voice their displeasure with the movie instead of destroying private property belonging to a business. Those screens are NOT CHEAP. Next time just say something!!!”

Check out viral video here

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of Ranveer Singh’s character from the first film. It follows his journey from training as a spy to infiltrating and dismantling criminal and terror networks from within. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The high-octane action, gripping plot and star-studded cast have contributed to its massive popularity worldwide.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has smashed records, collecting Rs 370 crore worldwide in just two days. The film has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans celebrating screenings and social media buzzing with reactions. Even incidents like the Montreal chaos show how fervently audiences are engaging with the film.

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