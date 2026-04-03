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Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singhs film sees lowest earnings in 15 days as collections fall daily; Rs 2000 crore looks tough - Check report

Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh’s film sees lowest earnings in 15 days as collections fall daily; Rs 2000 crore looks tough – Check report

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of several major blockbustersbut after seeing mor fall in numbers on day 15, it is most likely, the Ranveer Singh starrer wouldn’t cross their lifetime collections of Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, has written history by becoming the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 1,500 crore club worldwide. The film has collected Rs 1,492.17 crore on day 15 worldwide, including Rs 1,122.17 crore in India and Rs 370 crore overseas. Despite its massive box office milestone, Aditya Dhar’s film’s momentum appears to be slowing day-by-day. On its second Thursday, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection so far, and recorded a 58.77 per cent drop week-on-week.

Day 14 recorded Rs 20.10 crore from 17,906 shows. There is a 11.4% drop, as on day 15, Rs 17.80 crore was collected only.

Even with the earnings showing a significant drop from day 12, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of several major blockbusters, including the first part, Dhurandhar and KGF: Chapter 2. However, the film is still behind the lifetime collections of Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. These two movies are in Rs 1700 crore club but most likely, it wouldn’t cross their lifetime collections.

Dhurandhar 2’s day-wise India collection (as per sacnilk.com):

Day 0 – Rs 43 crore

Day 1 – Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 – Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 – Rs 113 crore

Day 4 – Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5 – Rs 65 crore

Day 6 – Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7 – Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8 – Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9 – Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10 – Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11 – Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12 – Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13 – Rs 27.75 crore

Day 14 – Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15 – Rs 17.80 crore

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Increase in Project Hail Mary IMAX shows creates a problem for Dhurandhar 2?

The Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, which released in India on March 26, collected Rs 2.55 crore (approximately $2.4 billion) on Thursday, bringing its total collection to Rs 24.70 crore (approximately $2.4 billion). The film, which stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role, also features Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Ken Leung, and Priya Kansara.

The initial release of Project Hail Mary in India saw only five IMAX screens, with premium slots dominated by Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller. Limited screenings left many fans frustrated and sparked discussions on social media about missed opportunities to experience film in its full visual glory. After fan demand, Project Hail Mary increased its IMAX shows to over 60 across 34 theatres. Now, if we look at the collections in India, Dhurandhar 2 got affected by Project Hail Mary’s release in India.

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