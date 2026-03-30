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Dhurandhar 2: Shah Rukh Khan stuns fans after posing with Ranveer Singh amid his silence on spy thrillers success, netizens say, Arshad Pappu aur Hamza...

Dhurandhar 2: Shah Rukh Khan stuns fans after posing with Ranveer Singh amid his silence on spy thriller’s success, netizens say, ‘Arshad Pappu aur Hamza…’

Fans are reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s new photos with Ranveer Singh as he continues to stay quiet about Dhurandhar 2’s massive success, with social media buzzing over his subtle nod to the spy thriller craze.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken social media and box office by storm, shattering records day by day with its intense action and gripping narrative. Fans have been glued to every update about the film, praising Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari and the ensemble cast’s chemistry. Amid all the hype, Shah Rukh Khan’s quiet reaction to espionage thriller’s success sparked conversations online. Speculation grew as netizens wondered why none of the Khans had acknowledged the record-breaking run. Amid this chatter, a photo of Shah Rukh posing with Ranveer surfaced, sending fans into a frenzy.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Ranveer Singh

The picture comes from the lavish birthday bash of businessman Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj in Mumbai. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.

Social media quickly noticed Shah Rukh smiling alongside Ranveer, with friends like Shilpa Shetty also in the frame. Fans welcomed the sighting, seeing it as a subtle nod to Dhurandhar 2’s success, even without an official comment from the King of Bollywood.

The reactions of fans

Fans were quick to react to the viral photograph. Social media lit up with comments such as, “Arshad Pappu aur Hamza ek frame mein” reflecting towards a viral meme, while other wrote, “Hamza Ali Mazari posing with Arshad Pappu and some girls”. Meanwhile, many defended Shah Rukh for staying silent, saying that not posting about a film does not mean lack of support. One fan noted, “Why will there be issue with them, just coz he doesn’t make ask post about him doesn’t mean they hv problem.” Others appreciated how Shah Rukh let Ranveer shine, with one remarking, “King of Hearts Shah Rukh Khan stole the show. He let Ranveer take the limelight..everyone needs their minutes.”

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Check out viral video of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Ranveer Singh here

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the saga of India’s intelligence operations in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh’s character infiltrates criminal and political networks in Lyari town of Karachi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The film has has unexceptionally collected over Rs 1365 crore worldwide and Rs 867 crore net in India in just 11 days. Its gripping story and powerful action sequences have solidified it as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

More about Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action drama, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will feature Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and others. King is slated for a December 24 release and promises to be a pan-India spectacle.

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