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Dhurandhar 2: Shiv Sena leader bashes Ranveers film over Gurbani scene, says Such irresponsible, apologise immediately - Heres what went wrong

Dhurandhar 2: Shiv Sena leader bashes Ranveer’s film over Gurbani scene, says ‘Such irresponsible, apologise immediately’ – Here’s what went wrong

A scene in Dhurandhar 2 has sparked outrage, with religious leaders and celebrities raising serious concerns over its portrayal.

Dhurandhar 2: Just when Dhurandhar 2 seemed to be riding high at the box office, a fresh controversy has taken over social media. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is now under fire for a scene that many have called “deeply hurtful” and “insensitive”. The issue? A moment in the film where a sacred Gurbani verse is recited while a character is seen smoking a cigarette. What may have been written as a dramatic scene has now turned into a serious debate, and it’s getting louder by the day.

Dhurandhar 2: Shiv Sena leader calls scene ‘unacceptable’

Shiv Sena leader Gurjyot Singh Keer has strongly reacted to the scene and demanded an apology from the makers. Taking to Instagram, he said,

“Portraying a character, played by R. Madhavan, speaking to Ranveer Singh while smoking a cigarette and reciting the sacred Gurbani ‘Soora so pehchaniye jo lade deen ke het’ from the Dasam Granth Sahib, authored by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is deeply hurtful and unacceptable.”

He stressed that Gurbani is not just a line of dialogue, but something sacred for the Sikh community. According to him, such a depiction shows a lack of understanding and respect.

Keer further explained why the verse holds such importance. He said it comes from the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and was written during a time when Sikhs and Hindus were facing persecution under Aurangzeb. “This is not just dialogue. It is divine,” he added, pointing out that using it casually in a film scene crosses a line for many believers.

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurjyot Singh Keer (@gurjyotsinghkeer)

Call for protest and apology intensifies

In a video message, the leader urged the Sikh community to come together and raise their voice peacefully. He even called for black flag protests against those associated with the film, including Aditya Dhar, R Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh, if a formal apology is not issued. “Apologise immediately, or history has shown what the Sikh community is capable of,” Keer warned, making his stance very clear.

This is not the only controversy surrounding Dhurandhar 2. While the film is performing well commercially, it has also been criticised from multiple sides. Several Muslim leaders, including Abu Azmi, Waris Pathan, and Rais Shaikh, have alleged that the film pushes a certain narrative and could promote division. Some have even labelled it “propaganda”.

Celebrities React: From praise to sharp criticism

The debate has reached the film industry as well. Actor Prakash Raj took a dig at South stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu for praising the film, hinting at “obligations” behind their support. Meanwhile, the music duo Vishal–Shekhar also raised questions about how demonetisation is shown in the film, suggesting it presents it as a planned move to stop terror funding linked to Pakistan.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Dhurandhar 2 continues to draw audiences to theatres. But the bigger question now is, will the makers respond to the growing backlash? For now, the film is not just making headlines for its story, but also for the storm building around it. And going by the reactions, this conversation is far from over.

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