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Dhurandhar 2 shows CANCELLED AGAIN in these states – Fans return disappointed: What is the reason?

Dhurandhar 2 shows CANCELLED AGAIN in these states – Fans return disappointed: What is the reason?

Dhurandhar 2 fans get dissapointed after back-to-back shows get cancelled in South India. Although Aditya Dhar planned a simultaneous release in multiple languages, but the process took longer than expected. Read what exactly happened.

India is celebrating the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which hit theatres on March 19, with preview shows held a day earlier on March 18. The film was planned as a grand pan-India release, but the preview shows were marked by confusion and chaos. Several theatres, including Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy, cancelled screenings on March 18. The situation worsened the next day, as Tamil and Telugu shows were also called off. On Thursday, March 19, screenings were cancelled across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, leaving audiences disappointed and theatre owners searching for answers.

Even now, on BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2 in Hindi is completely housefull across all southern states. The Malayalam version has only a limited number of screenings, and there are no shows available in Tamil. Meanwhile, there are a decent number of Telugu shows, and many viewers are opting to watch the film in Hindi.

This came after Aditya Dhar apologised on social media for the cancellation of the paid preview shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and assured fans that regional language shows would resume on the morning of March 19. However, this did not happen, as Tamil and Telugu shows were canceled instead. Fans in the South, who were eagerly waiting for the dubbed versions of Dhurandhar 2, were left disappointed.

The pre-scheduled premiere shows of the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 were canceled in many places, after which theatre owners began refunding the audience. This sudden decision came because the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of the film did not reach theatres on time. As a result, exhibitors had no choice but to cancel the screenings. Reports suggest that shows of Dhurandhar 2 were canceled in around 500 theatres across the country.

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Industry analyst Anupam Reddy told Screen that the issue was due to poor planning by the makers. He added that they expected to receive the film by the night so that the next day’s shows would not be affected. Meanwhile, an exhibitor from Hyderabad explained that a KDM (Key Delivery Message) is a digital code required to unlock a film’s digital print (DCP – Digital Cinema Package) at a specific time in a specific theatre. Without this code, the movie cannot be screened, even if the theatre has the film’s hard drive. He also said that dubbed versions take even more time, as they need separate DCPs and separate KDMs.

What caused the cancellation of Dhurandhar 2 shows, and where did things go wrong?

According to reports, another major reason for the cancellation of shows in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada was a delay in getting censor certificates for the dubbed versions. Although the makers planned a simultaneous release in multiple languages, the regional censor process took longer than expected. Because of this delay, the film could not be screened in many theatres on time. This technical issue led to the cancellation of several morning shows, leaving audiences with pre-booked tickets confused and disappointed. Some theatres, such as Vettri Theaters, canceled shows until the night of March 19. Many exhibitors had to manually process refunds, and in some cases, theatres replaced regional shows with the Hindi version with subtitles.

Similarly, theater owners were unable to release the Hindi version of “Dhurandhar 2” on time. Several theaters, including Maratha Mandir and Getty Galaxy, canceled Hindi showings of the film. While director Aditya Dhar issued an official statement apologizing on social media, Manoj Desai, owner of Getty Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, expressed his displeasure with Jio Studios, stating that they were not given the KDM for the film on time.

Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai lashes out at ‘Dhurandhar 2’ makers

Many Hindi shows of Dhurandhar 2 were also cancelled, which left theatre owners angry. Theatres faced issues in screening the Hindi version on time as well. Several cinemas, including Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy, cancelled Hindi shows of the film. While director Aditya Dhar shared an official apology on social media, Manoj Desai, the owner of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, expressed his displeasure with Jio Studios, saying that they did not receive the KDM for the film on time.

Box office collection of Dhurandhar 2

Speaking of Dhurandhar 2’s box office collection, the Ranveer Singh-led thriller has already taken the box office by storm within two days of its release, becoming the fourth-biggest film in the country. Including paid preview shows and opening day shows, it has earned a net collection of Rs 145.55 crore and a gross collection of Rs 172.63 crore.

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