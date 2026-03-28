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Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh wins hearts after celebrating fans birthday at the airport; Video goes viral

Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh wins hearts after celebrating fan’s birthday at the airport; Video goes viral

Ranveer Singh turns heads at the airport with a new luxury SUV, even as Dhurandhar 2 continues its dream run at the box office.

When a film is breaking records and the star is living his best moment, even a simple airport entry turns into a headline. That’s exactly what happened when Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport, this time not just for his style, but for his brand-new ride. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, made a striking entry, pulling up in a sleek matte black SUV that instantly grabbed attention. Videos and pictures from the spot are now going viral, with fans not able to take their eyes off both Ranveer and his new wheels.

Ranveer Singh’s fan moment wins hearts

Amid all the glamour and success, what truly stood out was Ranveer Singh’s interaction with fans at the airport. In a heartwarming moment, a fan brought a cake to celebrate his birthday. Instead of just posing for pictures, Ranveer made the moment special by holding the cake himself and singing the birthday song for the fan. The fan, clearly overwhelmed, cut the cake and even fed Ranveer a piece. The actor then happily posed for selfies and pictures with several fans before heading inside. It’s moments like these that remind fans why Ranveer remains one of the most loved stars.

With the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh has achieved a rare milestone. He has now become only the third actor to deliver two Rs 1000 crore films in such a short span. What makes it even more impressive is the timeline; Ranveer achieved this feat in just three months. For comparison, Shah Rukh Khan took around nine months, while Prabhas reached the milestone over several years.

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh bought a GMC Hummer worth 5 crore and even celebrated a fan’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/qYkviioP4Y — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) March 27, 2026

Ranveer Singh’s new car

Soon after the visuals surfaced online, rumours started doing the rounds that the car was a special gift from director Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam, celebrating the franchise crossing Rs 2400 crore worldwide. But here’s the truth: this wasn’t a gift. Ranveer actually bought the luxury SUV for himself last year. The actor has already been seen driving around in the stylish matte black vehicle, which is now one of the newest additions to his already impressive car collection.

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And honestly, with the kind of success he’s enjoying, a little self-gifting doesn’t seem out of place.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

While the airport moment grabbed eyeballs, the bigger story continues to be the film’s box office performance. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been unstoppable since its release. Even though the film saw a slight dip on its second Friday with around Rs 49.67 crore, the overall numbers remain massive.

The film has already crossed Rs 1128.99 crore worldwide, including Rs 854.99 crore gross in India and Rs 274 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection stands at an impressive Rs 715.72 crore, putting it firmly on track to become one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history.

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