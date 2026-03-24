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Dhurandhar 2 success: Aditya Dhar reacts to Rajinikanths box office ka baap post, says Biggest superstar moment...

Dhurandhar 2 success: Aditya Dhar reacts to Rajinikanth’s ‘box office ka baap’ post, says ‘Biggest superstar moment…’

Rajinikanth has expressed his admiration for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, calling the filmmaker “box office ka baap” after watching the film. Reacting to this praise, Dhar shared an emotional note, saying that the compliment feels like a blessing. Read here.

Veteran star Rajinikanth has praised Aditya Dhar’s latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a must-watch for every Indian. He shared his reaction on social media, where he congratulated Ranveer Singh and the entire team for the film’s success. He also appreciated its strong performance at the box office. In his post, Rajinikanth wrote, “What a film… #Dhurandhar2! Aditya Dhar is the boss of the box office. Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind.”

Aditya Dhar’s reply to Rajinikanth

Responding to the message, Aditya Dhar wrote, “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️ Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind “.

Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️⁰Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic.

So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 23, 2026

His appreciation comes as the film continues to receive attention for its strong performance and patriotic appeal. Driven by massive advance bookings and extraordinary demand, the film delivered the highest collections ever recorded across every single day of its opening weekend.

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge box office collection

In a historic moment for Indian cinema, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘ has stormed the global box office with an unprecedented Rs 761 crore worldwide opening weekend, officially becoming the biggest Indian blockbuster of all time. On the first Monday, the movie collected Rs 65 crore in Hindi. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 623.84 crore and total India net to Rs 522.58 crore so far.

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