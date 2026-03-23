Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 success: Jameel Jamali aka Rakesh Bedi shares strong message for fans, says That is not right...

Dhurandhar 2 success: Jameel Jamali aka Rakesh Bedi shares strong message for fans, says ‘That is not right…’

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi who plays Jameel Jamali, says on his social media platform to be responsible and asked fans to 'don't shoot scenes' -Watch his video here.

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is only getting louder, but with that excitement comes a growing concern over spoilers. As anticipation builds for the Ranveer Singh starrer, even the film’s cast is stepping in to protect the viewing experience. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays the much-loved character Jameel Jamali, has appealed to audiences to be mindful online and avoid revealing key plot points, emphasising that preserving the film’s surprises is crucial for everyone.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Bedi asked fans to be mindful and not reveal key moments from the Dhurandhar 2, especially its much-discussed climax. The actor, who portrays a scheming politician in the spy thriller, has emerged as one of the standout performers and has become a fan favourite. Addressing the growing trend of people sharing clips online, Bedi made a direct appeal to fans to avoid posting “spoilers”.

“I have one request to make. Please don’t shoot scenes from the film while watching it and post them on social media, because they are spoilers! Don’t share spoilers, especially the last scene of the film, the climax, on social media, because that is not right, that is being a spoilsport,” he wrote in the post.

“That is not the right thing to do. Aap ne mazaa le liya film ka (You enjoyed the film), let the others enjoy it too. Thank you,” the actor added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Watch Rakesh Bedi’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi)



Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has been a massive box office success. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.