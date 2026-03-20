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Dhurandhar 2 success party: Aditya Dhar smiles ear-to-ear, Ranveer Singh recreates slap scene with Soumya Tandon in video - Watch

Dhurandhar 2 success party: Aditya Dhar smiles ear-to-ear, Ranveer Singh recreates slap scene with Soumya Tandon in video – Watch

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 opens to a thunderous start at the box office, crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide on Day 1. Meanwhile, inside glimpses from the film’s star-studded success party are now taking over the internet.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge didn’t just arrive in theatres, it stormed in. Within hours of release, the Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle reportedly crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide on Day 1, instantly putting it in the league of record-breaking openers. Trade buzz suggests this could be one of the biggest theatrical runs of the year, with advance bookings already hinting at packed houses and repeat viewings.

But while the numbers made headlines, what followed next grabbed the internet’s attention just as quickly.

Inside Dhurandhar 2 Success Party: Aditya Dhar’s big smile says it all

Celebrating the film’s explosive start, the team hosted a grand success party in Mumbai, and the energy was hard to miss. At the centre of it all was director Aditya Dhar, seen smiling ear-to-ear as the team soaked in the moment.

From lead star Ranveer Singh to the ensemble cast, including Sara Arjun, Yami Gautam and others, the evening turned into a full-blown celebration of what already looks like a blockbuster.

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Viral Moment: Ranveer Singh, Soumya Tandon recreate the slap scene

While the party had several highlights, one moment stole the spotlight. Actor Soumya Tandon recreated her now-viral slap scene with Ranveer Sing, and this time, it came with laughter instead of intensity.

In the film, her character Ulfat slaps Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari in a powerful emotional sequence. At the party, the same scene was playfully re-enacted, with Soumya pretending to slap Ranveer before bursting into laughter. The actor joined in, making it one of the most talked-about clips from the night.

Dhurandhar 2 success party: Unseen glimpses

Soumya also shared a series of unseen moments from the celebration, dancing with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, sharing warm hugs with Sara Arjun, and posing with Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam.

These candid clips gave fans a rare peek into the off-screen camaraderie of the cast, quickly turning the success party into a viral event on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

Inside Dhurandhar 2 success party!

Actor Soumya Tandon, who played Ulfat, the wife of Rahman dacoit (Akshaye Khanna), shared unseen glimpses from the night. From candid selfies to fun moments with co-stars, her posts quickly grabbed attention online.

Soumya also dropped a series of videos showing her bonding with the cast, showering love on Sara Arjun, dancing with Mukesh Chhabra, and posing with Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam. In another clip, she jokingly pretends to slap Ranveer again, bursting into laughter right after. These behind-the-scenes moments have gone viral, giving fans a peek into the cast’s off-screen chemistry.

With a roaring box-office start and viral after-party moments, Dhurandhar 2 is clearly not just a film; it’s becoming a full-blown cinematic event.

Dhurandhar 2 success party: Ranveer Singh dances to ‘Fa9la’ with team – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Here’s how fans reacted:

Fans couldn’t keep calm as Soumya Tandon’s fun-filled moments from the Dhurandhar 2 success party went viral, and the comment section quickly turned into a love fest. Many users lovingly called her the “Slapping Queen,” clearly referencing her iconic on-screen moment. Others couldn’t stop gushing over her appearance, with one fan writing that she seems to be “getting younger day by day” and praising her “captivating beauty,” while another called her “stunning and gorgeous” in the look.

Several fans also pointed out how much fun the party seemed, calling the vibe “super entertaining” and wholesome. Loyal viewers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain added a nostalgic twist, joking that she had already “practised slapping” characters like Vibhuti, Teeka, Malkhan, and Tiwari Ji long before Dhurandhar. Amid the humour and admiration, one heartfelt comment stood out, assuring Soumya that no matter her screen time, she remains “very special” and will “always be their Anita Bhabhi.”

About Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is mounted as a high-octane spy action drama set against a gritty, larger-than-life backdrop. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film features a powerhouse ensemble cast, including Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. With its mix of intense storytelling, stylised action, and emotional depth, the sequel aims to elevate the Dhurandhar franchise. Backed by grand visuals and a pulsating soundtrack, the film has been released in multiple languages, positioning itself as a pan-India spectacle for the big-screen experience.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, following paid previews on March 18.

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