Dhurandhar 2: Suvinder Vicky opens up about Aditya Dhar’s approach to abuses in Ranveer Singh’s film, says ‘We will not go…’

Suvinder Vicky has shared an insight into the making of Dhurandhar 2 and discussed how the team approached strong language while working on the highly anticipated sequel.

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Suvinder Vicky on Dhurandhar 2's abusive dialogues (PC: Twitter)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the biggest successes of recent Hindi cinema and its intense performances have been a major part of the conversation around the film. Suvinder Vicky, who impressed audiences as Balbir Singh in Kohrra, has also earned attention for his powerful role in the franchise. The actor recently spoke about filming scenes packed with abusive language and explained how director Aditya Dhar approached such dialogues. While the language was important to the character and setting, Vicky revealed that Dhar was clear about where the film should draw the line. His comments also shed light on the responsibility filmmakers have when dealing with sensitive content.

Suvinder Vicky on filming abusive scenes

Suvinder Vicky said the credit for the strong language in his scenes goes to the writing team as much as the director and actors. Talking about his experience with Hindustan Times, he said, “I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred per cent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega, because I didn’t make any of those; that was all written in the script.”

The actor even joked about the sheer number of abusive lines he had to deliver. “I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep; he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I am abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut,” he recalled.

Aditya Dhar set a clear boundary

Vicky explained that while the film allowed strong language he tried to take some of the dialogues further during filming. That was when Dhar made his position clear. “He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films,” Vicky said.

According to the actor this became an important boundary while shooting the scenes. The approach allowed the film to retain the raw quality required by the characters without crossing a line that could unnecessarily offend viewers.

Arjun Rampal supported the intense scenes

Vicky also spoke about his equation with Arjun Rampal. The two actors had already worked together on Satluj which made their scenes easier to approach. Before shooting the intense sequences Vicky warned Rampal about the language he would be using. “When I warned him about my dialogues in the film, he told me, ‘It is part of life, camera ke samne faad de,’” Vicky recalled.

About the blockbuster triumph of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 2026 as the second part of the spy thriller franchise. Ranveer Singh leads the film with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in important roles. The sequel followed the success of Dhurandhar and went on to become a major box-office success.

The franchise has brought together espionage, action, political intrigue and dark humour. Alongside the principal cast the films featured, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Danish Pandor, Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, Naseem Mughal, Bimal Oberoi, Mustafa Ahmed, Hitul Pujara, Aditya Uppal, Ashwin Dhar, Udaybir Sandhu, Raj Zutshi, Vivek Sinha, Danish Iqbal, Suvinder Vicky and Pari Pandher in crucial roles. Yami Gautam Dhar also appears in a special cameo.

The two-film Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as a massive box-office success, with the combined worldwide gross estimated at more than Rs 3,100 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge alone has grossed around Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide, while the first film contributed roughly Rs 1,307.35 crore, taking the franchise past the Rs 3,100-crore mark overall.