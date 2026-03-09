Home

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh starrer set to ignite box office on fire, beats Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action entertainer Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge has started its box office journey on a strong note as early ticket bookings show solid audience demand ahead of release. Early trends suggest the film is drawing significant attention from moviegoers.

Huge excitement surrounds upcoming espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh. Early ticket sales already show strong audience interest even before full theatrical release. Preview show bookings opened recently and response from moviegoers turned surprisingly massive. Early figures now hint that film could begin theatrical journey with powerful box office momentum.

The smashing numbers for Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Advance ticket sales began March 7 shortly after trailer release at 11:01 AM. Within the first 24 hours around 87K tickets were sold through BookMyShow alone. Momentum continued through weekend and by morning of March 9 overall bookings crossed 1.5 lakh tickets on same platform.

Industry tracking data from Sacnilk reported that preview shows across India sold nearly 2.06 lakh tickets. Combined gross from those early bookings reached around Rs 12.29 crore. Majority of revenue came from Hindi version while Tamil dubbed version also surprised trade experts by collecting nearly Rs 10 lakh from preview shows.

Premiere record surpasses earlier Bollywood releases

With this early revenue Dhurandhar 2 created new benchmark for premiere show collections among Bollywood films. Previous record belonged to Stree 2 which collected close to Rs 10 crore from similar preview screenings.

Current booking numbers also mean that Dhurandhar 2 preview earnings alone are already higher than opening day collections of several recent films. For example O Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor opened with slightly above Rs 9 crore in India. Similarly Baaghi 4 starring Tiger Shroff began theatrical run near Rs 12 crore.

About Dhurandhar franchise

Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 were originally filmed together before makers later divided project into two parts. Directed by Aditya Dhar sequel continues story of spy Hamza also known as Jaskirat played by Ranveer Singh. Character operates as Indian intelligence agent based in Karachi.

New chapter explores his backstory along with revenge mission targeting gangs of Lyari connected with tragic 2008 Mumbai attacks. Supporting cast includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun along with Danish Pandor. Film arrives in cinemas March 19.

Check out Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer here

What makes Dhurandhar 2 one of most anticipated releases?

Combination of high scale action storyline strong cast and patriotic spy narrative makes Dhurandhar 2 one of most talked about films of season. Early ticket demand suggests audiences are eager to see continuation of Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s mission on big screen.

