Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller set for monstrous opening, paid premiere numbers reach up to Rs…

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge have started on a strong note with paid premiere shows witnessing high demand.

Ranveer Singh returns with high octane espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, which already building massive buzz before release. Paid premiere sales started shortly after trailer launch which triggered strong response from movie lovers across multiple cities. Early booking trends hint toward explosive start at box office with thousands of viewers rushing to secure seats for first shows.

Excitement surrounding film increased rapidly after advance sales opened across major ticket platforms. Within very short time ticket demand surged leading to impressive revenue from premiere screenings alone. Strong start signals huge opening for sequel which continues story from blockbuster original.

Advance booking numbers cross Rs 8 crore

Advance ticket sales for paid premiere shows reached around Rs 8 crore even before regular release week arrived. Hindi version contributed majority share with more than Rs 7 crore already generated through early bookings. Other language versions also started attracting attention though numbers remain smaller at early stage.

Telugu version collected more than Rs 5 lakh so far while Tamil version brought around Rs 4 lakh. Malayalam version registered about Rs 27K while Kannada version recorded close to Rs 28K. Occupancy rates currently highest in Tamil Nadu where early response touched around 22 percent which signals rising interest in southern markets as well.

Rapid ticket sales within first 24 hours

Ticket demand surged immediately after booking window opened. On BookMyShow alone film managed to cross nearly 87K ticket sales within first twenty four hours. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also noted that sales rate touched around 7.5K tickets per hour for premiere screenings which indicates strong curiosity among audiences.

Global advance sales also showed impressive momentum. Ticket bookings worth around Rs 4 crore were recorded worldwide within roughly two hours after opening window went live.

Premium ticket pricing introduced for premieres

Multiplex chains such as PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure Limited and Cinepolis together generated around Rs 2.50 crore through early ticket sales. Around 35000 tickets were sold through these multiplex networks alone.

Special pricing category called Super Blockbuster Plus also launched for select preview shows. Premium tickets reached prices as high as Rs 2500 in Delhi NCR multiplex locations which reflects high demand for early screenings.

Check out official trailer of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge here

More about Dhurandhar

First part of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge released earlier on December 5, which created huge impact at box office. Opening day earnings reached about Rs 28 crore in India while opening weekend collection crossed Rs 103 crore. Film eventually finished theatrical run with around Rs 838.5 crore domestically plus Rs 1303.35 crore worldwide.

The continuation, directed by Aditya Dhar brings back key cast including Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan and Danish Pandor. Story expected to expand spy universe introduced earlier with bigger action sequences along with intense espionage drama.

