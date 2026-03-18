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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge advance box office: Ranveer Singhs film breaks records, becomes first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 200 crore gross; Still behind...

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge advance box office: Ranveer Singh’s film breaks records, becomes first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 200 crore gross; Still behind…

Massive buzz surrounds Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, as the paid premiere approaches with record breaking momentum already visible across booking platforms. The film led by Ranveer

Massive buzz surrounds Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, as the paid premiere approaches with record breaking momentum already visible across booking platforms. The film led by Ranveer Singh has managed to create historic numbers even before first show begins, which clearly reflects unmatched audience demand and strong franchise pull.

Record-breaking advance sales of Ranveer Singh starrer

Early trends show film crossing huge milestone with worldwide pre-sales touching Rs 200 crore mark for the opening weekend. Out of this, India alone contributes more than Rs 125 crore gross, which signals extraordinary traction in domestic market.

This achievement places film among the top five Indian releases to ever reach such numbers alongside titles like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Baahubali 2 The Conclusion while becoming the first Bollywood film to hit this benchmark.

Opening day numbers create new benchmark

Advance booking for day one alone has already crossed Rs 100 crore including premiere shows which makes it one of strongest starts in recent times. Within India film has collected more than Rs 73 crore gross for opening day without block seats while overseas contribution stands above Rs 35 crore. Both multiplex chains and single screens report strong occupancy indicating massive turnout expected on release day.

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Why Dhurandhar is still behind?

Despite historic performance film still trails behind some of biggest Indian box office giants in terms of overall pre release records. Films like Baahubali 2 and RRR had even larger global hype and scale which helped them dominate charts at higher level. However Dhurandhar 2 has already secured its position among elite league on basis of its style, technique and power of content.

Combination of franchise success star power of Ranveer Singh and direction by Aditya “The Genius” Dhar plays key role in building hype. Audience curiosity around scale action sequences and continuation of story has pushed ticket sales to record levels across regions.

What is expected to happen?

With such massive advance numbers industry expectations remain extremely high. Trade analysts predict opening day collections could challenge biggest Hindi film records. Real test now lies in how well these advances convert into sustained box office run over first weekend and beyond.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Apart from Ranveer Singh, film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun and is set for global release on March 19 with paid previews starting March 18 from 5 PM, creating strong anticipation among cinema lovers.

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