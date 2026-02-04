Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge: After Uri, Yami Gautam set to reunite with Aditya Dhar for Ranveer Singh starrer? Here’s what we know

Home

After Uri, Yami Gautam is all set to feature in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge? Find details inside.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, there are many films that come and go, while some become major hits, other fades away in obscurity, but there are only a few rare gems that manage to set a record with their massive success. One such similar situation occurred with Ranveer Singh’s starrer Dhurandhar. Not only was the film a massive hit, but it also broke many records with its impressive theatrical run. After the massive success of part one, expectations are soaring for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the upcoming action drama has already generated significant excitement among cinephiles. With Ranveer Singh returning to lead the narrative as the fierce Hamza Ali, the film promises a gripping mix of high-octane action and compelling storytelling.

Adding to the excitement, fresh reports suggest that actor Yami Gautam may also be joining the project, sparking curiosity among fans eager to see the power couple collaborate once again after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh reunite

Aditya Dhar is stepping back into the director’s chair for the sequel, bringing back Ranveer Singh to headline the film. The original installment dominated the 2025 box office charts and stormed past the Rs 1000 crore milestone, setting a high benchmark for the follow-up.

Yesterday, the teaser of the second part was released, creating massive buzz online.

Yami Gautam’s crucial cameo

According to Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam is expected to feature in a special appearance that could play a significant role in the storyline. A source revealed, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”

A script that left a lasting impression

Interestingly, Yami had expressed her desire to be a part of Dhurandhar. She said, “When I read his next script, I told him it was one of those special moments when I wished I were a boy. The script is amazing. It’s a wonderful world. However, he (Aditya) immediately added that he keeps his personal and professional lives separate. Still, I don’t have any such expectations. We respect that professional line. I don’t think that line should be blurred. We are very clear about that.”

Release timeline locked

Being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theatres on March 19.

