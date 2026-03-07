Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer: Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller garners 2.5 million views in an hour; beats Animal, Jawan, Tiger 3

Home

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer: Ranveer Singhs espionage thriller garners 2.5 million views in an hour; beats Animal, Jawan, Tiger 3

Massive excitement surrounds Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge as trailer records 2.5 million views within first hour of release. Ranveer Singh intense avatar, gripping action sequences and powerful dialogues spark strong fan reactions as it sets for March 19.

Huge excitement surrounds Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge after trailer launch triggered massive traffic across online platforms. Within minutes viewers rushed to watch intense visuals explosive action and dark espionage world led by Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

Strong fan curiosity quickly transformed into measurable numbers. Social media discussions, reactions and rapid sharing pushed trailer into trending territory. Real surprise however appeared when official statistics from first sixty minutes surfaced, revealing extraordinary milestone.

How many views did Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer rake in 60 minutes?

Within just 1 hour trailer crossed 2.5 million views marking explosive beginning for promotional campaign. Such momentum instantly placed film ahead of several recent blockbuster trailer launches in terms of early engagement.

Opening hour numbers surpassed 2 million views recorded by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, around 1.2 million views from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue, nearly 1.1 million views from Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and roughly 1 million views achieved by Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy Stree 2 within a similar sixty-minute window.

Rapid climb to 2.5 million shows strong audience interest and indicates powerful anticipation surrounding upcoming espionage drama. Meanwhile, in current time Ranveer Singh’s upcoming mayhem has crossed 5.5 million views in real time.

Which trailer’s holds massive records?

Looking beyond Indian cinema global trailer launches have also recorded staggering numbers. Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers Endgame reportedly crossed 40 million views within first hour worldwide creating unprecedented digital frenzy. Later promotional footage from Marvel’s another masterpiece Deadpool & Wolverine achieved massive success with 365 million views within 24 hours.

Indian industry also experienced similar surges. Trailer of Prabhas’ Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel reportedly gained around 13 million views in first hour while Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 crossed nearly 10 million views within initial hour. Several films of Thalapathy Vijay like Leo reached 1 million likes in just 21 minutes and Bigil achieved 1 million likes in 60 minutes with over 2 million views during opening hour.

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is the highly anticipated continuation to Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster espionage thriller. Starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (alias Hamza), the film follows his rise within Pakistan’s criminal underworld to dismantle terror networks.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R. Madhavan, set for grand releasee on March 19, 2026, with paid premiere shows on March 18, 2026.

Story Highlights

Trailer crossed 2.5 million views within 1 hour of release

Opening hour numbers beat Animal, Jawan, Tiger 3, Stree 2

Espionage revenge storyline drives strong online interest

Ranveer Singh rugged transformation becomes major fan talking point

Early numbers suggest powerful buzz building around Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge. Trailer reception often acts as first indicator of audience excitement before theatrical release. If current momentum continues film could emerge as one of biggest action spectacles in upcoming lineup.

