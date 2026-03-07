Home

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge: Who are Bombay Rockers? Artists behind nostalgic ‘Ari Ari’ featured in trailer of Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer has sparked nostalgia with Ari Ari song. Know about Bombay Rockers, duo behind iconic early 2000s track that is once again grabbing attention with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming power packed thriller.

Excitement around Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge continues to grow after trailer release. One moment from trailer instantly grabbed attention of viewers across social media. Popular track Ari Ari returned with fresh recreated sound and many millennials quickly recognised song that ruled early 2000s pop scene. The nostalgia wave started soon after trailer dropped as listeners remembered energetic beats and Punjabi vibe that once dominated music charts.

Curiosity also grew among younger viewers who discovered song for first time through trailer. Many started searching about creators behind iconic track. Ari Ari originally came from urban pop duo Bombay Rockers, whose music shaped early Punjabi pop era with unique mix of folk influence and modern production.

Who are Bombay Rockers?

Bombay Rockers includes Danish Indian singer Navtej Singh Rehal, also known as Naf, along with singer Thomas Sardorf. Duo gained global attention after forming music project during early 2000s. Their music style blended Punjabi language vocals with English pop elements which created fresh sound that appealed to listeners across countries.

Navtej Singh Rehal handled Punjabi and Hindi vocal sections while Thomas Sardorf contributed English singing style. The combination helped group connect with audience in India, Denmark and many international markets.

The origin of Ari Ari

Ari Ari first appeared in 2003 (with the album “Introducing” in 2005) which became major success after release. Later rock style version also appeared in album Crash and Burn. Song gained huge popularity due to catchy hook energetic rhythm and fusion of Punjabi folk with hip hop style beats.

Track drew inspiration from traditional Punjabi folk tune Baari Barsi which was transformed into modern dance number. Fresh combination helped song stand out during Punjabi pop boom. Fans across India Denmark enjoyed track which later became one of most remembered songs from that era.

Check out original Ari Ari here

Ari Ari recreated for Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer features recreated version of Ari Ari. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev worked on new version while original singer Navtej Singh Rehal returned for vocals. Song also includes voices of Khan Saab Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. Lyrics credit goes to Irshad Kamil along with Bombay Rockers.

This revival adds nostalgic touch to film which stars Ranveer Singh in espionage thriller role. Earlier film teaser also used recreated track Na De Dil Pardesi Nu-Jogi which quickly became chartbuster.

Earlier recreation in Bollywood

Ari Ari already received Bollywood recreation earlier. Song appeared again in 2019 film Satellite Shankar starring Sooraj Pancholi. Even after years original vibe of track continued to attract listeners which explains why makers chose it again for Dhurandhar sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 release and trailer response

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, scheduled for release on March 19 2026. Makers also planned paid previews on March 18 and advance booking already opened.

Trailer generated massive response online crossing around 16 million real time views on YouTube within short period. Return of Ari Ari track added extra excitement for fans who grew up listening to Bombay Rockers music.

