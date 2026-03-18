Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: These 4 BIG scenes are trimmed by CBFC from Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhars spy thriller

Dhurandhar 2: These 4 BIG scenes are trimmed by CBFC from Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller

Ahead of release, the spy thriller undergoes multiple edits as the censor board trims crucial moments. The changes hint at the film’s intense tone and high-stakes narrative.

As the most anticipated spy drama Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, gears up for release in just few hours, excitement continues to rise among fans. The film led by Ranveer Singh promises intense action gripping narrative powerful performances.

However before reaching big screen film underwent multiple changes after review by Central Board of Film Certification. Major updates about these changes reveal how makers fine tuned several sequences to meet certification guidelines without affecting core storyline.

CBFC certification details of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

The film received A certificate which clearly indicates strong content meant for mature audience. Along with certification examining team suggested total 21 modifications including both audio edits visual trimming. These changes mainly target violent scenes abusive language certain references to ensure compliance with guidelines.

Which 4 big scenes were trimmed from Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller?

Four major violent sequences faced reduction in duration. Scene showing hammer attack on the head reduced by 2 seconds. Another sequence involving cement block attack shortened by 4 seconds. Visual of eye smashing trimmed by 4 seconds. Most significant cut came in beheading kicking sequence which reduced by 24 seconds. These edits together bring down intensity while keeping narrative impact intact.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Apart from visuals several abusive words muted replaced with softer terms. Few names also modified possibly to avoid real life references. Subtitles corrected in parts including historical reference update city name correction. Makers also added disclaimer related to drug usage along with warning about disturbing content for viewers.

The final duration of Dhurandhar 2

After all modifications total 94 seconds removed from film. Final runtime now stands at 3 hours 49 minutes 6 seconds making sequel slightly longer than Dhurandhar. Despite cuts film still remains lengthy action packed espionage drama.

Even before release film has created massive buzz. Paid previews show strong response with lakhs of tickets already sold. Trade experts believe film could open big at box office driven by scale performances audience curiosity.

Why these cuts matter?

Edits highlight balance between storytelling cinematic intensity regulatory norms. While action remains core element these modifications ensure wider theatrical clearance without major disruption. Audience can still expect gripping experience backed by strong performances high stakes drama.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Film features Ranveer Singh alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film is all set for grand theatrical release on March 19 with paid previews starting March 18 from 5 PM, building strong anticipation among cinema lovers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.