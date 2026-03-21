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Dhurandhar 2: This remake song from Ranveer Singhs spy thriller was made in just 15 minutes, now ruling on chartbusters with millions of views, name is...

Dhurandhar 2: This remake song from Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller was made in just 15 minutes, now ruling on chartbusters with millions of views, name is…

Dhurandhar 2’s viral song “Aari Aari” is not new. From Bombay Rockers’ global hit to Aditya Dhar’s modern remake, here’s how the track made a powerful comeback.

There’s something about a song that refuses to fade, and “Aari Aari” is clearly one of them. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to roar at the box office, it’s not just the action or performances grabbing attention. The film’s high-energy track “Aari Aari” has quietly become a social media favourite, popping up on reels, playlists, and party loops. But here’s the twist, not many realise that this isn’t a fresh composition. It’s a revival. A comeback. And a rather interesting one at that.

Because long before it became the soundtrack of Dhurandhar 2, “Aari Aari” had already lived a full life.

Aari Aari Original Song: Bombay Rockers’ global hit returns

The original version of “Aari Aari” traces back to the early 2000s, when Indo-Danish band Bombay Rockers was redefining indie pop. Formed in Denmark, the group blended Punjabi folk sounds with Western pop and hip-hop, something that felt fresh and global at the time.

Led by Navtej Singh Rehal, along with producers Thomas Sardorff and Janus Barnewitz, the band struck gold with tracks like “Rock the Party” and “Aari Aari.” These songs didn’t just stay within niche audiences; they travelled from European clubs to Indian streets, becoming early crossover hits.

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Dhurandhar 2 Aari Aari remix

Fast forward to 2026, and director Aditya Dhar has given the track a complete makeover in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The remix version keeps the soul intact but upgrades the soundscape for today’s listeners.

The recreated track features vocals by Sudhir Yadav, Khan Saab, and Jasmine Sandlas, with the original essence retained through Bombay Rockers’ involvement. Composer Shashwat Sachdev adds a modern punch, while Irshad Kamil’s lyrics and Rebel’s rap layer bring it closer to contemporary Bollywood music trends.

The result? A track that feels both nostalgic and brand new at the same time.

Aari Aari song recording story: Made in just 15 minutes?

If the song’s comeback wasn’t surprising enough, its recording story adds another twist. Singer Sudhir Yadav recently revealed that the first cut of the track was recorded in just 15 minutes.

Sharing his experience, he said, “At 5 o’clock, I got a call from the team that I had to go to Aditya Dhar Sir’s house immediately because the song was going to be shot there. Work was going on at Aditya Dhar Sir’s house, and we had already recorded the song’s reference. The first lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil Sir. Sir told me about the song. After that, the song was recorded in just 15 minutes.”

In an industry where songs often take weeks to polish, this quick turnaround makes the track’s success even more intriguing.

Bombay Rockers legacy: How Indie pop shaped Aari Aari’s journey

Back in the 2000s, Bombay Rockers represented a wave of independent music that thrived outside Bollywood. Their fusion sound created a distinct identity, but as mainstream film music grew dominant, bands like theirs gradually slipped out of the spotlight.

With Dhurandhar 2, that legacy finds a second life. The remix doesn’t just reuse a hit; it reintroduces a generation to a sound that once defined an era.

“Aari Aari” isn’t just trending because it sounds good; it’s trending because it carries memory. A slice of early 2000s pop culture, repackaged for today’s fast-moving audience.

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