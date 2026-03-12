Home

Dhurandhar 2 title track ‘Aari Aari’ revives Bombay Rockers classic; could challenge ‘FA9LA’s viral record

The recently released trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing strongly and has been trending on YouTube in more than 45 countries. Since the trailer came out, fans have been humming the song “Aari Aari,” which was used as the background score, and have been eagerly waiting for its full release. The high-energy track is now out on the T-Series YouTube channel. With powerful vocals, energetic beats, and explosive rap sections, the song captures the intense vibe of the film and is already shaping up to become a viral anthem.

Here’s the Aari Aari song:



The song is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, who has also arranged and programmed the music. It blends modern production with Punjabi elements to create a catchy and energetic sound. The track features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal of Bombay Rockers, along with Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The rap sections are written and performed by Reble and Token, while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil along with Bombay Rockers. The score is produced by Adam Lucas.

The music video adds more impact to the song, featuring Ranveer Singh in a strong and intense role. With stylish action scenes and powerful visuals, the video highlights his commanding screen presence. The mix of energetic music and striking visuals makes “Aari Aari” a strong start to the Dhurandhar 2’s music album.

Will “Aari Aari” beat the record of “FA9LA” by Flipperachi from Dhurandhar part 1?

The song “FA9LA” by Flipperachi became very popular after it was used as the entry track for Akshaye Khanna in the film Dhurandhar. The track went viral and had crossed 36 million views on YouTube by December 2025, setting a strong benchmark for songs from the film.

Now, the makers of “Aari Aari” are aiming to recreate that nostalgia with a modern touch. The song is a refreshed version of the classic “Aari Aari” by Bombay Rockers, keeping the original hook while adding new beats and style for today’s audience. With the film’s buzz growing, there is a strong chance that the new version could even surpass the YouTube views of “FA9LA” after the movie’s release.

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film – Dhurandhar The Revenge, which will release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, arrives in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

The story of unknown men unfolds in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026.

