Dhurandhar 2 to BEAT advance sales record of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, only Rs 27 lakh away to become...

Dhurandhar 2 to BEAT advance sales record of Ranbir Kapoors Animal, only Rs 27 lakh away to become...

With strong early demand from overseas audiences, Dhurandhar 2 is approaching one of the biggest advance booking records achieved by a Bollywood film in the US.

Excitement around the upcoming espionage action film Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge continues to rise across overseas markets especially North America. Strong response from audiences pushed advance ticket bookings to impressive level even before release week begins.

Industry watchers now tracking numbers closely because film moves very near to historic pre sale milestone previously achieved by blockbuster Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

The Dhurandhar effect in United States

Advance ticket sales for Dhurandhar 2 already reached $618.9K which converts to roughly Rs 5.1 crore in Indian currency. This number represents about ninety-five percent of total premiere advance sales achieved by Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which stands near $650K, roughly Rs 5.4 crore.

With ten days remaining before the release film now requires only $32K nearly Rs 27 lakh more to officially become highest Bollywood premiere advance grosser in US market. The recent daily trend also indicates strong demand. Within last twenty-four hours film added around $81K close to Rs 67 lakh while more than five thousand tickets were sold across theatres.

Opening weekend sales set example for Ranveer Singh starrer

Not only premiere shows but overall opening weekend advance sales also demonstrate powerful response from audiences. Combined ticket bookings for first weekend already crossed $1.7 million which equals approximately Rs 14 crore. Opening day including premiere spillover currently trends close to $890K roughly Rs 7.4 crore. Such numbers highlight strong curiosity among overseas viewers especially fans of high intensity action entertainers.

About Dhurandhar franchise

Dhurandhar franchise features gripping espionage narrative centered on Indian intelligence agent Hamza Ali Mazari alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi played by Ranveer Singh. Character operates deep inside hostile territory Lyari in Pakistan while uncovering dangerous criminal networks connected with violent past events.

Meanwhile, second chapter continues story by exploring protagonist background along with revenge mission targeting criminal groups from Lyari linked with tragic Mumbai attacks of 2008. The trailer which was dropped on March 7 has already created massive rampage amongst netizens and social media. The film directed by Aditya Dhar includes stellar cast featuring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, along with Danish Pandor.

Check out Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer here

More about Dhurandhar

Both Dhurandhar films were initially shot together before creators decided to divide story into two parts. Sequel now arrives in cinemas on March 19. Trade analysts believe strong overseas advance sales could translate into powerful global opening weekend.

If current pace continues Dhurandhar 2 may not only break premiere pre sale record in United States but also deliver one of most successful overseas openings for Bollywood action cinema in recent years.

