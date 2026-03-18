Dhurandhar 2 Twitter reviews: Netizens can’t keep calm, celebrate Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller -Check reactions

With Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge kicking off its paid preview shows today, on March 18, 2026, the buzz around the film has hit an all-time high. From packed advance bookings to growing chatter across social media, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller is already behaving like a full-blown blockbuster even before its official release. The excitement isn’t just limited to metros, reports suggest that early shows across several cities are witnessing strong demand, with tickets selling fast for premium screenings. Trade insiders have been closely tracking the film’s performance, and all signs point towards a powerful opening as it gears up for its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews: Buzz high, but no spoilers here! As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened to paid previews, early reactions from both critics and audiences on X (formerly Twitter) began pouring in, and the tone, so far, is loud, dramatic, and largely celebratory. Social media is already flooded with reviews, reactions, and yes, spoilers too. But don’t worry, we’re not here to ruin the experience for you! Instead, we’ll be focusing on what audiences are feeling, without giving away the key moments that matter.

Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews by film critics Trade analyst Taran Adarsh didn’t hold back, calling the film a “MASTERPIECE” and rating it ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½, adding that it delivers on “every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact,” while hailing director Aditya Dhar for crafting what he described as a “sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER.” Add India.com as a Preferred Source #OneWordReview…#DhurandharTheRevenge: MASTERPIECE.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½#Dhurandhar2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST… Delivers on every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact… Take a bow, #AdityaDhar – sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. #Dhurandhar2Review The… pic.twitter.com/IXP9Z36RTI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2026 Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his strong opinions, took a more analytical route, stating that the film’s “cumulative impact” spans everything from box office potential and audience euphoria to “cinematic grammar breaking” and psychological audiovisual effect—hinting at something far bigger than a routine commercial release. After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026 Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews by viewers

Among viewers, the reactions are equally intense, though more varied in tone. One user went as far as claiming that Dhurandhar has “destroyed Bollywood” and is “re-birthing Indian cinema,” thanking the makers including Aditya Dhar and the studio for what they see as a cinematic shift.