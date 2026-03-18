Dhurandhar 2 Twitter reviews: Netizens can’t keep calm, celebrate Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller -Check reactions

With Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge kicking off its paid preview shows today, on March 18, 2026, the buzz around the film has hit an all-time high. From packed advance bookings to growing chatter across social media, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller is already behaving like a full-blown blockbuster even before its official release.
The excitement isn’t just limited to metros, reports suggest that early shows across several cities are witnessing strong demand, with tickets selling fast for premium screenings. Trade insiders have been closely tracking the film’s performance, and all signs point towards a powerful opening as it gears up for its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.
Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews: Buzz high, but no spoilers here!
As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened to paid previews, early reactions from both critics and audiences on X (formerly Twitter) began pouring in, and the tone, so far, is loud, dramatic, and largely celebratory. Social media is already flooded with reviews, reactions, and yes, spoilers too. But don’t worry, we’re not here to ruin the experience for you! Instead, we’ll be focusing on what audiences are feeling, without giving away the key moments that matter.
Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews by film critics
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh didn’t hold back, calling the film a “MASTERPIECE” and rating it ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½, adding that it delivers on “every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact,” while hailing director Aditya Dhar for crafting what he described as a “sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER.”
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his strong opinions, took a more analytical route, stating that the film’s “cumulative impact” spans everything from box office potential and audience euphoria to “cinematic grammar breaking” and psychological audiovisual effect—hinting at something far bigger than a routine commercial release.
Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews by viewers
Among viewers, the reactions are equally intense, though more varied in tone. One user went as far as claiming that Dhurandhar has “destroyed Bollywood” and is “re-birthing Indian cinema,” thanking the makers including Aditya Dhar and the studio for what they see as a cinematic shift.
Another viewer highlighted the film’s first half, praising elements like the flashback sequence, the journey towards Sher-e-Baloch, the pre-interval drama, and the interval twist—calling it stronger than the first part.
Some reactions are purely driven by hype, with one user predicting that Dhurandhar Parts 1 and 2 combined could touch a staggering Rs 3000 crore gross, boldly calling it the “biggest franchise in the history of Indian cinema.” At the same time, there are also neutral voices—users who haven’t watched the film yet but say the reviews alone make it “look like a great movie” and plan to catch it in the coming days.
Overall, the early X reviews suggest one thing clearly—Dhurandhar 2 has managed to grab attention instantly, sparking both sky-high praise and massive expectations.
All bout Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is positioned as a high-stakes spy action drama, promising slick visuals, intense action sequences, and a gripping storyline. With Ranveer Singh leading the charge, expectations are naturally sky-high, especially after the film’s aggressive promotions and intriguing trailers that have kept audiences hooked.
Why Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of 2026’s biggest releases
What’s adding to the hype is the scale of the project. From its ensemble cast to its cinematic treatment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being seen as one of the biggest releases of the year. The makers have clearly gone all out to create a theatrical spectacle, and the early response to advance bookings reflects the audience’s eagerness to experience it on the big screen.