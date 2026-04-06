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Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu reveals how Ranveer Singh helped him to nail Pinda-Hamza scene; says, From day one...

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu reveals how Ranveer Singh helped him to nail Pinda-Hamza scene; says, ‘From day one…’

Udaybir Sandhu reveals how Ranveer Singh guided him through one of the most intense scenes in Dhurandhar 2.

Sometimes, the most powerful moments on screen come from confusion, doubt, and a little bit of magic behind the scenes. That’s exactly what happened with Udaybir Sandhu while filming Dhurandhar 2, a scene that many are now calling one of the film’s most unforgettable highlights. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up about how this intense sequence almost felt impossible at first, until Ranveer Singh stepped in and helped him find his rhythm.

The scene that left everyone curious

In Dhurandhar 2, Udaybir plays Pinda, the closest friend of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh. Years later, when their paths cross again, the story takes a dark and emotional turn. One particular scene stands out, in which Pinda appears in a drunken, almost ghost-like state, confronting Hamza. The moment is intense, layered, and slightly surreal, making it one of the most talked-about parts of the film.

But behind the impact of that scene was a lot of uncertainty.

The big question: ‘How will I do this?’

Talking about the process, Udaybir shared how even before shooting began, there was a sense of pressure around the scene. He said, “From day one, Ranveer bhai was asking me, ‘How will I do this?’ because it was the most important scene in the film. It was a very powerful moment for the film. When the script was narrated to people, everyone was astonished and wondered who would do this scene.” The weight of the moment made it clear that this wasn’t just another scene; it was a turning point in the story.

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Ranveer Singh’s constant support behind the camera

As the shoot progressed, Ranveer didn’t just focus on his own performance; he actively helped Udaybir shape his. Sharing more about their bond, Udaybir said, “Ranveer bhai was telling me from the very beginning, ‘Dude, how are we going to do this? Okay, do it this way, do it that way.’ He gave me a lot of suggestions and feedback. After a while, we became friends, and I started feeling very comfortable with him.”

That comfort, he admits, made all the difference.

When everything finally fell into Place

Interestingly, the scene wasn’t shot immediately. Udaybir revealed that he started filming in August 2024, with initial scenes like the airport sequence. The challenging bathroom (hallucination) scene came much later, nearly seven to eight months after. And then, something unexpected happened. He recalled how one day, without overthinking, everything just clicked. The performance came naturally, almost instinctively.

“It was like suddenly you’re ready, and you can do it. I don’t know what happened, but that day was truly magical,” he shared.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is packed with action and emotion, but moments like these give it depth. For Udaybir Sandhu, this wasn’t just about delivering a performance; it was about growth, trust, and finding confidence with the right support.

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