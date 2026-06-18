Dhurandhar 2 uncut International version on OTT: Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller set to release on THIS date

Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller is heading for its digital premiere with an extended version that includes extra sequences not shown in theatres, expanding the overall storytelling experience for viewers.

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Dhurandhar The Revenge on Netflix (PC: Twitter)

Fans of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s high-voltage espionage saga now have a new reason to revisit the blockbuster universe of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After a record-breaking theatrical run and multiple streaming rollouts, the film is returning in a more complete form for digital audiences. This time, viewers will get access to the international uncut version that was previously shown only in overseas markets. The update has created strong buzz online as audiences prepare for a version that promises more intensity, extended scenes, and uncensored storytelling.

What is the release update for Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix?

The uncut international version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will begin streaming on Netflix India from June 19. The platform confirmed the update through a promotional teaser shared on social media from the iconic interval scene, building anticipation among fans of the franchise. This version will include the Raw and Undekha cut along with fully restored sequences that were earlier edited or shortened in theatrical screenings. The film will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wider audience across regions.

How is this Netflix version different from earlier releases?

The Netflix release brings back several key moments that were removed or trimmed in earlier versions. This includes extended action scenes, unfiltered dialogue, and more intense visual sequences that highlight the darker tone of the film. Some of the additions include longer combat segments, expanded confrontation scenes, and previously removed violent sequences that were part of the original international cut.

Certain controversial moments that were hinted at in trailers also appear in full form in this version. The streaming cut also restores raw audio, making the experience closer to the director’s original vision.

Why did the JioHotstar release face backlash?

Before arriving on Netflix, Dhurandhar 2 made its OTT debut on JioHotstar on June 4. However, the release did not go smoothly. Instead of offering a standard on-demand experience, the platform premiered the film as a fixed live stream. This decision led to widespread criticism from viewers who felt restricted by the format. Many users complained that they could not pause, rewind, or watch the film at their convenience without ads.

Those who missed the scheduled stream were unable to access the movie freely, which sparked a wave of backlash on social media platforms. The controversy surrounding the release strategy quickly became a major talking point, overshadowing the film’s digital debut. The franchise has become one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema, with Dhurandhar earning Rs 1813 crore worldwide. The overall franchise has now crossed Rs 3200 crore globally.

Why is the OTT release generating buzz again?

With the arrival of the uncut international version on Netflix, audiences are expecting a more complete and raw cinematic experience especially without ads. The restored scenes, combined with multi-language accessibility, have reignited interest in the film. At the same time, the earlier JioHotstar controversy has kept the conversation alive, making this Netflix release one of the most closely watched OTT events of the season.