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Dhurandhar 2: Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixits mystery man claims his scenes were cut in Ranveer Singhs film, netizens say, Waiter ka role...

Dhurandhar 2: Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit’s mystery man claims his scenes were cut in Ranveer Singh’s film, netizens say, ‘Waiter ka role…’

An unexpected controversy has emerged around Dhurandhar 2 after a man linked to Chandrika Dixit made claims about his missing scenes, sparking curiosity and humorous reactions online.

Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav Girl continues to grab attention as fresh controversy linked to her personal life has now spilled into film industry conversations. Viral videos featuring her with mystery man have already created buzz but latest claims connected to Ranveer Singh‘s massive Dhurandhar: The Revenge have taken internet by surprise. Social media users are actively discussing new developments while questioning authenticity of statements being made. Amid strong box office run of film unexpected allegations have added twist that has caught curiosity of audiences across platforms.

Man identified as Saifi who often appears in videos with Chandrika Dixit as mystery man, shared statement accusing director Aditya Dhar of removing his scenes from Dhurandhar 2. According to him, he was part of a film and had six scenes that were later cut. He also mentioned that his voice remained in one song sequence, though his visuals were removed. He further claimed that he shot scenes with Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, but only realised changes after watching final version.

Viral video triggers reactions from fans over claims

The video quickly spread across social media, where users reacted with mix of humour and criticism. Some comments included “Dear Unknown Gunmen zara inhe bhi headline bana ke famous kar do” and “Ye purush thoda dumb lagta hai”.

Another user wrote “Jealous woh bhi chandrika ke wajah se, issko lagta hai pata nahi aditya dhar ki patni Yami Gautam hai. Yaa fir ye akal se paidal hai” while one joked “Ye vahan waiter ka role kiya hoga shayad, Aditya ab waiter ko movie me dikhayega kya”. Such responses reflect how viewers are treating claim more as entertainment rather than serious controversy.

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What is the point of this controversy?

Chandrika Dixit has remained in spotlight recently due to personal allegations involving her husband Yugam Gera along with ongoing appearance of mystery man in daily videos. This situation has kept her trending across platforms with every update drawing attention. Entry of Dhurandhar 2 into discussion has further amplified reach of controversy.

Check out mystery man’s viral video here

Another drama by vadapav girl new husband He say Aditya dhar cut his Scence from dhurandhar 2 https://t.co/J7Uk31Il4K pic.twitter.com/w0SYxJaFVe — Sumit (@beingsumit01) March 24, 2026

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Despite ongoing chatter Dhurandhar 2 continues strong performance globally crossing Rs 1060 crore mark within first eight days. The film features ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor alongside Sanjay Dutt. Storyline combined with action sequences has kept audience engagement high across markets.

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