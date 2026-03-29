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Dhurandhar 2: Viral Lyari videos demand share in Rs 1100 crore earnings in Ranveer Singhs film; Netizens react

Dhurandhar 2: Viral Lyari videos demand share in Rs 1100 crore earnings in Ranveer Singh’s film; Netizens react

As Dhurandhar 2 crosses massive box office numbers, viral videos from Lyari spark a surprising and viral demand online.

When a film becomes this big, the conversation rarely stays limited to just cinema halls. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not only ruling the box office, but is now also making noise on social media, this time for a rather unexpected reason. After a massive nine-day run, the Aditya Dhar directorial has collected Rs 715 crore in India and Rs 1,128.99 crore worldwide. But now, a few viral videos from Pakistan’s Lyari area, where the film is set, have sparked a fresh and unusual debate online.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Massive numbers, bigger buzz

There is no doubt that Dhurandhar 2 is one of the biggest films of the year. With Rs 715 crore net in India and over Rs 1100 crore globally, the film continues to dominate the box office. The franchise, known for its intense spy drama, is set in Lyari, a locality in Karachi, which plays a key role in the storyline. And now, this very setting has become part of a viral discussion.

Lyari viral video: Locals demand share from makers?

In videos now going viral on social media, a few people from Lyari can be seen speaking with a journalist and reacting to the film’s success. One man says, “Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hai toh 500 Lyari walon ko de aur 500 crore khud rakhe. Aadhi kamayi dede toh yeh road bane.” Another adds, “India waale de toh kuch bane. Hum log bahot demand kar rahe hai magar mil raha nahi hai kuch. Lyari ki aahwaam ko kuch mil jaaye toh bahot khushi hogi.”

“Aditya Dhar ji, attention please…” Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore

so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development. Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026

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Aditya Dhar ji, demand has increased. Now, people in Lyari are demanding 70–80% share of the profits from Dhurandhar 2. Pakistan really never miss a chance to demand money on any occasion. Please help them. https://t.co/QaBmx0TF5I pic.twitter.com/LnKnKTTdVI — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 28, 2026

He also sends a direct message to the filmmaker, saying, “De de bhaijaan.” These clips have quickly gone viral, leaving many amused and curious at once.

Netizens React: Humour takes over social media

As expected, the internet had a field day reacting to these videos. Many users responded with humour, turning the situation into a meme fest. One user wrote, “It looks like Lyari people want development from Aditya. Let’s make a deal, take more content, make Dhurandhar 3 and take over Lyari…!!! Even lyari people will agree with this (sic).” While some found the demand funny, others saw it as a reflection of how deeply films can connect with real places and people.

For those who have followed the Dhurandhar series, Lyari is not just a backdrop; it’s central to the story. The film follows an Indian spy who enters Pakistan and begins living in Lyari. Over time, he becomes part of the local gang system and even steps into the political space, uncovering larger threats against India. This strong connection between the film and the location is perhaps why these videos have caught so much attention.

What’s next for Dhurandhar 2?

With the film already crossing Rs 1100 crore worldwide, the next big milestone is clear. Trade reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 could soon cross Rs 1000 crore in India as well. But beyond numbers, the film is now driving conversations that go far beyond cinema, from storytelling to real-world reactions.

Whether taken seriously or as a joke, one thing is clear, Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film anymore. It’s a full-blown phenomenon, both on screen and off it.

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