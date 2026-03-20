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Dhurandhar 2 viral video: Major Iqbal aka Arjun Rampals hilarious reply to Jameel aka Rakesh Bedis Bhukhe marr gaye statement leaves netizens in splits - Watch

Dhurandhar 2 viral video: Major Iqbal aka Arjun Rampal’s hilarious reply to Jameel aka Rakesh Bedi’s ‘Bhukhe marr gaye’ statement leaves netizens in splits – Watch

During a Dhurandhar 2 screening, Arjun Rampal’s quick-witted comeback to Rakesh Bedi’s line left audiences in splits. The clip has gone viral across social media, highlighting the playful chemistry between the stars.

Amid the high-octane action and gripping narrative of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has quietly emerged as a fan favorite. Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles over decades, Bedi brings a light-hearted charm as Jameel Jamali, proving why he remains such a dependable performer.

The second installment was released on March 19, with a paid premiere taking place on March 18 and shattered all box office records on its first day. While the team was celebrating this milestone at the premiere, Bedi’s playful banter with Arjun Rampal immediately caught attention online.

The iconic banter that went viral

The clip starts with Rakesh Bedi sitting in his car on the way to the premiere venue. After enjoying the film, he recorded a video in the theatre with the cast and crew.

He can be heard saying, “Chalo bhai ab picture toh dekh li, ab bhuk lagi hai, kuch khilaao yaar kuch khilaao. Bhukhe marr gaye yaar.” Arjun Rampal, who played Major Iqbal, sitting next to him responded with perfect comedic timing: “Aap toh sabko khaa gaye sir, aur kitna khaaoge?” The humorous exchange, paired with Rampal’s laughter, immediately became a hit on social media, making fans replay the clip multiple times.

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The heartwarming praise from Aditya Dhar

Later, Aditya Dhar addressed everyone at the premiere, expressing gratitude for their contribution and dedication. He praised the team, calling them one of the best anyone could ask for and appreciated the hard work that went into making the film. Dhar also jokingly mentioned the “peak detailing” memes trending online, showing his lighthearted connection with the audience.

Check out the viral video of Rakesh Bedi with team Dhurandhar here

#RakeshBedi: Post the premiere of #Dhurandhar2, Bhook lagi hai kuch khilao#ArjunRampal: Aap to sabko Khaa gaye sir, aur kitna khaoge? Jameel Jamali Sahab pic.twitter.com/NC3azi6Xdw — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) March 20, 2026

Fans reaction to fun banter between Jameel Jamali and Major Iqbal

As soon as Bedi shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One wrote, “Sir aap hi toh ho asli Dhurandhar,” while another said, “The Man, The Myth, The Legend.” A third comment praised, “Ranveer’s words on your last shooting day were spot on, Sir! Your performance was phenomenal.” Fans are clearly loving this blend of action and comedy, which adds charm to the film’s high-octane narrative.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge extraordinary box office start

Dhurandhar 2 kept its momentum on day one, expanding to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Domestic net collection reached Rs 102 crore, marking the largest single-day haul ever for a Hindi film.

Total domestic numbers after day one were Rs 145 crore net and Rs 174 crore gross. Worldwide gross on opening day stood at Rs 240 crore, including Rs 165 crore earned on release Thursday. The film surpassed global opening day collections of RRR Rs 223 crore, Baahubali 2 Rs 214 crore, Kalki 2898 AD Rs 174 crore, and KGF Chapter 2 Rs 159 crore.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, creating a dynamic and engaging ensemble. The story follows Hamza navigating high-stakes espionage, global conspiracies, and criminal networks, keeping audiences glued from start to finish.

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