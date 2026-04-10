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Dhurandhar 2: Vivek Sinha REACTS to Rs 1 crore fee buzz in Ranveer Singhs spy thriller says, Jo mila wo...

Dhurandhar 2: Vivek Sinha REACTS to Rs 1 crore fee buzz in Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller says, ‘Jo mila wo…’

Amid ongoing chatter around alleged earnings from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, actor Vivek Sinha has addressed the speculation and responded to claims circulating on social media regarding his payment and involvement in the project.

Actor Vivek Sinha, who gained attention for his role as Zahoor Mistry aka Zahid Akhund in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has finally addressed viral social media claims about alleged payment rumours of Rs 1 crore. The actor became the topic of online discussion after multiple posts started circulating that claimed he received unusually high remuneration for his role. The speculation spread quickly across platforms, leading to confusion among fans and viewers following the blockbuster franchise. As the buzz grew stronger, Vivek decided to respond directly and clear the misunderstanding through a video statement shared on social media.

What did Vivek Sinha say about fee rumours?

Vivek Sinha posted video on Instagram where he denied claims of receiving Rs 1 crore for Dhurandhar 2. He thanked fans for their support but said online figures were exaggerated and incorrect.

He explained the reality of his earnings by saying, “Bhai, itna paisa nahi mila hai, kasamse. Yeh sab mat dalo, mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila hai, achcha paisa mila. Jo expected the amount tha woh mila. Lekin utna paisa nahi mila, aur joh paisa mila tha khatam ho chuka hai. Mumbai mein rehta hoon bhai, aur bahot kharche hai Mumbai mein. Toh Dhurandhar wala saara paisa khatam ho chuka hai.”

Why did these rumours spread so fast?

According to Vivek misinformation spread quickly because of viral posts and edited content circulating on social media. He explained that such claims often create unnecessary assumptions about actors income and lifestyle. The situation highlighted how fast false information can impact public perception in entertainment industry.

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See viral video of Vivek Sinha here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivek sinha (ज़हूर मिस्त्री) (@viveksinhaactor)

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features a huge ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Udaybir Sandhu, Mustafa Ahmed, Nirmal Oberoi, Manav Gohil Aditya Uppal Ashwin Dhar and Vivek Sinha.

The box office momentum of Ranveer Singh starrer

The film has also achieved major box office milestones during its run. It has crossed Rs 1000 crore net in India which places it among the biggest Hindi grossers of all time. It has further surpassed lifetime earnings of major blockbusters including Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 strengthening its position in domestic rankings.

On the global front the film has recorded a worldwide gross of over Rs 1600 crore reflecting strong international performance. With these numbers the film now stands among the top 3 highest grossing Indian films of all time marking a historic achievement for the franchise.

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