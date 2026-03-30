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Dhurandhar 2: Vivek Sinha responds to criticism over Hindu darpok qaum dialogue in Aditya Dhars spy thriller, If a terrorist...

Dhurandhar 2: Vivek Sinha responds to criticism over ‘Hindu darpok qaum’ dialogue in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, ‘If a terrorist…’

Vivek Sinha responds to criticism surrounding a debated dialogue in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, offering clarity on intent and the context behind the scene.

Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is generating a lot of talk as it dominates screens and receives record-breaking reviews in every region. Its technical mastery and performances have been praised, but there has also been an unanticipated disagreement. Following the publication of the teaser, actor Vivek Sinha, who portrays Zahoor Mistry, also known as Zahid Akhund, one of the main antagonists, came under fire. Strong internet reactions to some of the discourse resulted in direct messages and trolling directed at him. Many viewers appeared to confuse on screen character with real identity which pushed actor to finally respond and clarify the intent behind the portrayal in a simple yet firm manner.

Vivek Sinha breaks the silence on the backlash

Vivek Sinha shared that the backlash started after one particular line from the trailer gained traction. Dialogue “Hindu bahut hi darpok qaum hai” sparked outrage among some users who questioned his decision to say such words. Actor revealed he received harsh messages, including one from a woman who accused him of insulting his own community for money.

He recalled a message saying, “You should be ashamed of being a Hindu and for a small amount of money you are saying this for a Hindu.” Responding to this criticism, Vivek chose to explain the context rather than ignore it.

What did Vivek Sinha say?

Clarifying his stance Vivek Sinha emphasized that films reflect characters not personal beliefs. He said, “Films are a mirror of the society. We show what kind of characters are there. So if a terrorist from Pakistan has entered India saying Kill me too but I will do what I will we will have to show that. We have to show their thinking what kind of thinking they had to enter India with.”

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He further added strong response to criticism through voice note. “If we want to show such kind of a person should we call a terrorist from Pakistan to play role We will only have to do that and act that ways It is not like if someone is committing a murder in a film then we will find out who is person in jail who has committed five murders to play role.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Despite controversy Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues its unstoppable run at box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy action drama crossed Rs 1350 crore worldwide, surpassing the total collection of its 1st part and still holds strong grip in theatres. Ranveer Singh leads cast with powerful performance supported by Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

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